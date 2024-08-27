UPPCL to launch state-wide campaign to combat electricity theft

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will launch a state-wide campaign to curb electricity theft after identifying feeders with significant losses, aiming to reduce losses and improve its financial health. For Representation Only (File)

Corporation chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel issued directions to the officials in a meeting here on Tuesday.

“Identify feeder-wise areas with a higher likelihood of theft and launch a plan to conduct a drive accordingly,” he instructed the officials.

He noted that areas with the highest line losses were more likely to experience theft and therefore, the campaign should initially target these areas with a thorough inspection of each connection, supported by vigilance teams.

He also warned that action would be taken against the superintending engineers of each DISCOM where assisted billing is the lowest.

Goyel emphasised that where there was no reduction in damage to distribution transformers, responsibility should be fixed and appropriate action taken. He stressed that agreements with contractors should be finalized by August to expedite the work.

“Monitoring at the superintending engineer level will be ensured. Strict actions, including suspension, will be taken in case of any laxity, negligence, or corruption complaints. Transparency should be maintained in agreements,” he said.

During the meeting, it was noted that executive engineer Jai Prakash from Mahmoodabad had managed to prevent any damage to transformers in his area through effective monitoring and damage control. The chairman announced that he would be awarded a certificate of appreciation for his efforts.

Goyel also emphasised the importance of providing accurate billing to all consumers promptly. Meter readings should be accurate and delivered on time. All officials should personally accompany meter readers to ensure correct readings. He also directed continuous efforts for electricity bill collection, stating that the amount of electricity provided should be matched by the amount collected in bills.

The meeting was attended by Pankaj Kumar, managing director of the corporation, and the managing directors and chief engineers of all DISCOMs.