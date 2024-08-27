 UPPCL to launch state-wide campaign to combat electricity theft - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPPCL to launch state-wide campaign to combat electricity theft

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 28, 2024 05:02 AM IST

UPPCL to launch a state-wide campaign to curb electricity theft, focusing on feeders with significant losses. Strict monitoring and actions against negligence are planned.

The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will launch a state-wide campaign to curb electricity theft after identifying feeders with significant losses, aiming to reduce losses and improve its financial health.

For Representation Only (File)
For Representation Only (File)

Corporation chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel issued directions to the officials in a meeting here on Tuesday.

“Identify feeder-wise areas with a higher likelihood of theft and launch a plan to conduct a drive accordingly,” he instructed the officials.

He noted that areas with the highest line losses were more likely to experience theft and therefore, the campaign should initially target these areas with a thorough inspection of each connection, supported by vigilance teams.

He also warned that action would be taken against the superintending engineers of each DISCOM where assisted billing is the lowest.

Goyel emphasised that where there was no reduction in damage to distribution transformers, responsibility should be fixed and appropriate action taken. He stressed that agreements with contractors should be finalized by August to expedite the work.

“Monitoring at the superintending engineer level will be ensured. Strict actions, including suspension, will be taken in case of any laxity, negligence, or corruption complaints. Transparency should be maintained in agreements,” he said.

During the meeting, it was noted that executive engineer Jai Prakash from Mahmoodabad had managed to prevent any damage to transformers in his area through effective monitoring and damage control. The chairman announced that he would be awarded a certificate of appreciation for his efforts.

Goyel also emphasised the importance of providing accurate billing to all consumers promptly. Meter readings should be accurate and delivered on time. All officials should personally accompany meter readers to ensure correct readings. He also directed continuous efforts for electricity bill collection, stating that the amount of electricity provided should be matched by the amount collected in bills.

The meeting was attended by Pankaj Kumar, managing director of the corporation, and the managing directors and chief engineers of all DISCOMs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / UPPCL to launch state-wide campaign to combat electricity theft
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On