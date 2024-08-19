After a long legal battle, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has finally issued the revised result of UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022. UPPSC revises PCS (J) Mains-2022 result, passes five more candidates

In the revised results, five more candidates have been declared successful for the interview round. These are the candidates who were declared as failed despite passing the main examination. The commission has said there will be separate interviews conducted for four candidates with roll numbers 047370, 047380, 047665 and 047718 and another Shravan Pandey.

UPPSC Controller of Examination Harsh Dev Pandey said a separate notification will be issued by the commission regarding the date and time of these interviews.

It is worth noting that after seeing his copy in RTI, Pandey had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court stating that the handwriting in his English subject answer-sheet was changed and some pages of another answer sheet were torn.

On this, the UPPSC was directed to present his answer sheets of six question papers before the court. The negligence was revealed layer by layer and it was found that the copies of 50 candidates were swapped.

The UPPSC has made plain that the result will be subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court in the petition filed by Shravan Pandey and other petitions of similar nature. The next hearing in the case of Pandey is to be held on August 28.

UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main (Written) Examination-2022, commonly known as PCS (J) Mains-2022, was held between May 22 and 25, 2023 while the results were announced on August 30, 2023 and marks were made public in November 2023.

The review of the answer sheets began when a PCS (J) Main exam-2022 candidate, Shravan Pandey, filed a petition in the high court on June 5 this year. The court then directed UPPSC to present the answer sheets of six question papers of the petitioner before the court.

The commission had appeared in the high court on June 7, 2024 and submitted an affidavit stating that after the case came to light, the internal process of awarding dummy roll numbers to ensure anonymity of candidates during evaluation was being examined.

Meanwhile, the commission had also started showing the answer sheets to candidates from June 20. The candidates appearing in the main examination of PCS-J 2022 were shown their copies till July 30 according to their serial numbers.

Also, UPPSC had admitted before the court its mistake in the allotment of fake roll numbers (code) to candidates.

From June 20 to July 30, only 1343 (44.48%) aspirants had come to UPPSC headquarters to see their copies. On August 13, the commission had given an affidavit in the High Court that the revised result will be released soon.