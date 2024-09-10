UPRDA’s safety demands for female doctors remain unaddressed

Demands for enhanced safety measures for female doctors at medical colleges and government hospitals, issued by the UP Resident Doctors’ Association (UPRDA) on August 22, remain unaddressed more than two weeks later. The calls for improved security intensified following the shocking rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, which ignited nationwide protests, including in Uttar Pradesh, led by the medical community and civil society. For representation only (File)

In protest, resident doctors in several regions went on strike, demanding immediate action. Despite returning to work the same day, reassured by the state’s promise to address their concerns, no concrete steps have been taken. The letter, sent to the chief minister, additional chief secretary, health ministry, and district administrations, has yet to prompt any meaningful response or action from the authorities, particularly in Lucknow.

While the delay in implementing the required safety measures has raised concerns among the medical community.

“We have been told by the administration that all necessary arrangements will be provided within this month, but so far, the assurance is all we have received,” said Dr Vinay Kumar, an office bearer of the UPRDA.

The letter outlined several safety measures to be implemented at medical institutions. These included maintaining fixed working hours for night shifts to quickly detect scheduling issues, providing safe and monitored transportation for women doctors at night (such as cabs or shuttle services), and ensuring security escorts by 112 police response vehicles in emergencies between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. The institutions were also asked to identify and equip pickup and drop-off points with lighting and CCTV cameras. Additionally, a designated officer should be available 24/7 to handle complaints.

Despite these proposals, none of the measures have been implemented in Lucknow, with only Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC) in Prayagraj seeing progress. At MLNMC, ex-servicemen have been deployed for security work until the state allocates funds or departments to instate permanent safety measures, according to Dr Kumar.

“We are waiting until the end of the one-month deadline to see if any provisions for safety are made. However, since we have yet to see any concrete action, we are unsure if it will happen by then,” said UPRDA president, Dr Praveen of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. If no progress is made, the resident doctors may consider further action. The letter urges, “Please ensure strict and effective compliance with the above guidelines.”

In addition, the UPRDA has requested self-defense and awareness sessions for female doctors and staff, as well as a dedicated helpline for female medical professionals in the state.