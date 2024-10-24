U.P’s GSDP set to reach 32 lakh crore: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected to reach ₹32 lakh crore by March 31, 2025, according to a press release. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Speaking at a round table conference organised here, he dwelt on the state’s economic accomplishments, enhanced security measures, industrial progress and stringent actions against the mafia.

“Earlier, the governments operated under a ‘One District, One Mafia’ policy, whereas we branded Uttar Pradesh through the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh’s GSDP, which stood at ₹12 lakh crore during previous regimes, has reached ₹26 lakh crore in 2023-24, adding that a target of ₹32 lakh crore has been set for 2024-25.

He listed measures taken against the mafia in the state, asserting that his administration has zero tolerance for criminals.

“Our government responds to criminals and mafia with the same severity they used against citizens,” he said.

He referred to formation of an Anti-Land Mafia Task Force, which has reclaimed 64,000 acres of land from illegal possession.

“Unlike past governments that provided support to the mafia, our government is working to eliminate their influence and ensure a mafia-free state by dismantling their protective networks,” he said.

He said efforts have been made in the field of investment and industrial development and the Global Investors Summit attracted investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore, significantly transforming the state’s economic landscape.

He outlined significant improvements in the police force and said recruitment of 1.54 lakh police personnel has been made.

“There was a time when criminals operated with the support of the police. Now, the situation has dramatically changed, with the UP Police fully equipped to instill fear in wrongdoers,” he said.

Yogi said Uttar Pradesh now leads the nation in the number of expressways.

“Once known for its pothole-ridden roads, the state today boasts some of the finest highways in the country,” he remarked.

He also said the work was in progress on the Ganga Expressway, which is set to have its main carriageway ready by the end of this year. “The Gorakhpur-Link Expressway is now operational, and the nation’s first 12-lane expressway has been launched between Delhi and Meerut. Additionally, metro rail projects are underway in six cities, and India’s first waterway is now functional between Varanasi and Haldia,” he said.