UPSIDA to maintain 34 industrial areas across Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) has introduced a new initiative under the “Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission.” In the ongoing fiscal, the UPSIDA is executing 45 annual maintenance contracts worth ₹ 39.94 crore across 58 industrial areas. (For Representation)

As part of this plan, the UPSIDA has proposed annual maintenance contracts for over 34 industrial areas across the state with a projected yearly expenditure of ₹43 crore for 2024-2025.

The UPSIDA is managing and overseeing more than 156 industrial areas across 55 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

In recent years, the responsibility for 34 industrial areas was transferred to urban local bodies. However, due to limited resources, these areas could not be adequately maintained.

UPSIDA CEO Mayur Maheshwari said, “The authority has finalised 43 contracts for civil works to ensure round-the-clock infrastructure maintenance by UPSIDA.”

“The scope of these maintenance activities includes installation of advanced signage, road improvements, addition of benches, pollution monitoring systems, public address systems, traffic lights, greenery upkeep, and waste management. The maintenance of 31,753 streetlights and 565 high masts will also be undertaken,” Maheshwari added.

These contracts prioritise essential works like drain cleaning, given the critical need for such services. Collectively, these industrial areas cover approximately 920 km of drainage networks and 450 km of roads.

Additionally, significant upgrades to drainage infrastructure are underway in six key industrial areas for which the state government has sanctioned ₹437 crore.

Of this, ₹303 crore has been allocated specifically for drainage upgrades and flood management under Phase 3 of the “Atal Industrial Infrastructure Scheme,” a key initiative to ensure the long-term sustainability of the UPSIDA’s operations.