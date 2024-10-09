UPSRTC opens bidding with 190 buses, 100 of them high end

LUCKNOW: The process for the induction of thousands of brand new buses into the UPSRTC fleet has officially begun, with pre-bidding for the first 190 buses being held by the transport corporation on Tuesday. The corporation aimed to purchase the 190 high end luxury and air-conditioned buses before Maha Kumbh, said authorities. By next year, the UPSRTC has plans to induct 5000 more electric buses on contract basis. (Pic for representation)

According to technical manager Ajit Singh, the tender process for high end luxury buses, AC sleeper and non-AC sleeper buses has just begun. “Several well-known manufacturers were in the room to make their bids, including Volvo, Kama, Eicher, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors and other companies ,” he informed. “The transport corporation will give out tenders for 100 luxury buses, 39 AC sleepers and 51 non-AC sleeper buses,” said Singh.

The transport commissioner had also revealed that while this was the first phase, “the corporation will follow with starting off the process for 1000 more ordinary buses and 220 electric buses all before Maha Kumbh.” “No other state in the country is undertaking a purchase this large in such a short time,” said transport commissioner Chandrabhushan Singh.

Further, by next year, the UPSRTC has plans to induct 5000 more electric buses on contract basis. A statement from the corporation stated that in totality, in the next one or two years, the UPSRTC was planning to acquire 9220 new buses for the state fleet, so as to roll out all of the older buses about to reach their expiration dates - approximately 6000 buses currently in the fleet will be over fitness age in the next two years.