Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals.
Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows. It wanted that no stray animals should be seen on roads, in villages, cities and agriculture fields.
He directed the officials to ensure that all stray animals were protected and to set up hay banks in each district. He also suggested that they should seek help of the MLAs of their respective districts for collection of hay during a special drive from April 15 to May 5.
The minister also suggested seeking peoples’ cooperation in taking care of cows and directed officials to regularly visit ‘gaushalas’ so that availability of fodder and other requirements were taken care of.
He also directed to identify grasslands and free them from encroachments.
Presenting the progress report of the department in Meerut division, additional director of animal husbandry department Dr Brajveer Singh said that the division had 39,827 protected animals and 269 temporary gaushalas ( cow shelter homes) in which 32,755 animals are kept. Besides, 2124 cows were kept in 9 Kanha gaushalas, he said.
-
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
-
UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
-
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
-
Talking of PM Awaas Yojana impact, Maurya recalls humble past
LUCKNOW: Talking about how a record number of houses for poor built during the BJP rule had helped the common man, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday recalled his humble past when his mother would climb the roof of his hutment to fix leakage during the rainy season.
-
Yogi sounds NCR alert after Noida, Ghaziabad Covid uptick
Amid an uptick in Covid cases in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday put all National Capital Region districts of UP on alert. Yogi was reviewing the Covid situation at a meeting of his Team-9 here. Overall, Uttar Pradesh recorded 106 new Covid cases, including 70 in Gautam Buddha Nagar and 11 in Ghaziabad, Lucknow 5, Meerut 3 and Saharanpur 2 on Saturday, according to state health department data.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics