Uttar Pradesh should be developed as international wellness destination: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh should be developed as an international wellness destination and directed officials to take effective steps towards implementing the ‘Ayush Health and Wellness Policy-2026’ in the state. CM Yogi Adityanath said a model should be developed by integrating Ayush services with modern management practices, quality standards and tourism so that healthcare services, employment and investment receive a boost simultaneously. (File)

Chairing a review meeting of the Ayush department, the chief minister said, “Uttar Pradesh should not remain limited to a treatment-based system alone, but should emerge as a major wellness destination at the national and international level through the integration of Ayush, Yoga, Panchakarma, naturopathy and wellness services.”

He said a model should be developed by integrating Ayush services with modern management practices, quality standards and tourism so that healthcare services, employment and investment receive a boost simultaneously.

“The state’s spiritual and cultural heritage, traditions of Ayurveda and Yoga, and religious tourism circuits should be linked with the Ayush wellness sector. There are vast possibilities for developing wellness and healing-based tourism around major religious destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mathura,” Adityanath added.

Officials informed the meeting that the state currently has 3,953 Ayush health units, 1,034 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 225 Yoga Wellness Centres and 19 Ayush medical colleges in operation.

Under the policy, it has been proposed to develop Integrated Centres of Excellence, Ayush wellness and treatment centres, integrated institutions with training facilities, and Ayush college-based models. These centres will also include Panchakarma, Yoga, naturopathy, digital health services, as well as research and innovation activities.

Officials further said the policy proposes investment-based subsidies, operational incentives, interest subsidies, exemption in stamp duty and employment generation-linked incentives. Special incentives have also been proposed for Ayush research, innovation and environment-friendly projects.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite the establishment of integrated Ayush colleges in the divisions of Mirzapur, Gonda, Meerut, Agra and Basti.

Reviewing departmental work, Adityanath also directed officials to improve OPD services in Ayush medical institutions, ensure adequate availability of medicines and promote traditional treatment methods such as Panchakarma.

He said Ayush services should be linked with public trust and quality to ensure better treatment and wellness facilities for patients.