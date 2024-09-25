Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vehicle pile-up in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, no one hurt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 25, 2024 08:20 PM IST

First a car collided with a dumper of the municipal corporation. After that a school bus which was behind also collided with the car

Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a pile-up on Wednesday morning near Samta Mulak Chauraha in Lucknow.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“No one has been injured in the accident, and police force was sent to the spot,” said Gomti Nagar SHO Vipin Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, first a car collided with a dumper of the municipal corporation. After that a school bus which was behind also collided with the car.

However, there were no children in the school bus except the driver and the bus conductor when the accident took place.

The police reached the spot and pacified everyone. After mutual agreement, they were sent home from there.

Reportedly, the dumper driver suddenly applied brakes due to which both vehicles collided. Eyewitnesses said that the dumper of the municipal corporation was going ahead, behind it was a car and a school bus.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On