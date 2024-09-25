Vehicle pile-up in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar, no one hurt

Three vehicles, including a school bus, were involved in a pile-up on Wednesday morning near Samta Mulak Chauraha in Lucknow. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“No one has been injured in the accident, and police force was sent to the spot,” said Gomti Nagar SHO Vipin Singh.

According to eyewitnesses, first a car collided with a dumper of the municipal corporation. After that a school bus which was behind also collided with the car.

However, there were no children in the school bus except the driver and the bus conductor when the accident took place.

The police reached the spot and pacified everyone. After mutual agreement, they were sent home from there.

Reportedly, the dumper driver suddenly applied brakes due to which both vehicles collided. Eyewitnesses said that the dumper of the municipal corporation was going ahead, behind it was a car and a school bus.