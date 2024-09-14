Wet spell set to end in Uttar Pradesh

A well-marked low-pressure has developed over northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas, putting an end to wet spell prevailing in most parts of the state. The depression over central Uttar Pradesh moved north-northwestwards on Friday and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region. (For Representation)

The depression over central Uttar Pradesh moved north-northwestwards on Friday and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region at 08:30 hours, said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at Lucknow met office.

“It is very likely to gradually weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours by early hours of Saturday,” he said.

The forecast for the state capital is partly cloudy sky with maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34- and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Forecast for the state says rain/thundershower is very likely at a few places over the state. On Friday, maximum and minimum temperature was 33 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively in Lucknow.

The state capital experienced an overnight rainfall of 22.4 mm. Lakhimpur Kheri recorded maximum rainfall of 23.4 mm, Muzaffarnagar 22.8 mm, Najibabad 16 mm, Moradabad 15.2 mm, Etawah 14.6 mm, Churk 11.8 mm and Bareilly 11.6 mm.

Lucknow gets brisk rain

Several parts of the state capital received brisk rainfall around 8.30 pm on Friday that led to waterlogging and traffic jam at many places. Overnight rain and late evening rain on Friday turned weather pleasant.

Rupali Tiwari, a homemaker, and her businessman husband Rishi Tiwari were returning home from Kanpur road to their residence in Khushedbagh braving severe waterlogging.

“Water is clogging the main Kanpur road, extending from the airport to Krishna Nagar. Despite the enhancements associated with the G20 summit, it seems those enhancements were only temporary, as the water issue continues to cause trouble for travellers on this road,” said Rupali.