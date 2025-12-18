Why no bulldozer action against drug mafia, asks Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP government, alleging that all kinds of illegal and drug-related businesses were flourishing “under the protection of those in power.” He also asked why there had been no bulldozer action against the drug mafia. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Kannauj MP said, “The BJP government is playing with the lives of the people. Fake medicines and poison are being sold in the name of cough syrup.”

“Fake and poisonous cough syrup was sold openly across the state. No action was taken against the drug mafia, who continued to expand their operations while the government remained a silent spectator. The government should explain why bulldozers were not used against those playing with the lives of the people,” Yadav said.

He alleged that an “empire of corruption and illegal business” had been built in the state under the BJP regime. “Illegal traders have the protection of those in power. Everyone, from top to bottom, is involved. On one hand, BJP members are looting the government budget through corruption, and on the other, they are looting the public by manufacturing and selling counterfeit goods and medicines,” Akhilesh alleged.

Questioning the BJP government’s claims of zero tolerance towards corruption and crime, the SP chief asked why there was “silence” over the illegal trade of fake and poisonous cough syrup worth thousands of crores of rupees. “Such fraud had never happened in Uttar Pradesh before. The BJP’s corrupt system is making the people of the state sick and miserable,” he said.

He also alleged that the health services in the state were in a shambles under the BJP regime.