With 100 days to go, U.P. CM fast-tracks Mahakumbh preparations

With just around 100 days to go for the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government has revved up the final preparations for the mega event. UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiling the logo of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on October 6. (Sourced)

These include setting a deadline for completing all development projects in Prayagraj, taking hi-tech security measures to ensure safety and banning sale of meat and liquor within the traditional boundaries of Prayagraj during the mega event.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath made these announcements as he unveiled the logo, launched the website and the app for the festival and held review meetings with officials and discussions with seers in Sangam city on Sunday.

The CM said all development projects here must be completed by December 10 even as he warned officials against any laxity.

With the end of the monsoon, the Sunday marathon activities in the city, led by Yogi Adityanath, marked the start of the final preparatory leg for “Bhavya and Divya” Mahakumbh, the mega congregation of humanity at the Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.

The 45-day Mahakumbh will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Yogi directed the officials to complete the work of the steel bridge by the first week of December for easy access to Prayagraj from Kanpur, Lucknow, Barabanki and Ayodhya districts.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mahakumbh projects. Yogi said the government is using AI tools to ensure safety. The mela area, which was spread in 3,200 hectares during the Kumbh-2019 has been expanded to 4,000 hectares for Mahakumbh 2025, he added.

The state had set a high standard by successfully organising the Kumbh-2019, raising the expectations of the public for this event, the CM said. Laying stress on cleanliness, Yogi issued instructions for deployment a work force of 10,000 for sanitation and installation of 1.50 lakh toilets in the mela area.

Moreover, the Ganga and the Yamuna will flow uninterrupted and clean during the Mahakumbh with zero discharge from Bijnor to Ballia.

“Mahakumbh 2025 is a prime opportunity to showcase Sanatana Indian culture to the world, enhancing the global image of both Uttar Pradesh and India and setting a benchmark for cleanliness, convenience and security,” Yogi said.

The CM announced plying of over 7,000 buses for ferrying pilgrims and tourists during the next year’s mega fair. Yogi said hi-tech security arrangements will be in place for the Mahakumbh. They will include anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence-based security models, fire services, help desks, parking facilities and CCTV surveillance.

Security personnel will keep an eye on every activity in mela area to ensure safety. The mela area will have three police lines.Moreover, three women police stations and 10 woman police outposts will also be set up to ensure safety of female pilgrims and addressing their problems, he added. The CM said a VVIP corridor will be made from the airport to mela area so that common pilgrims don’t face any difficulties.

However, there will be no VIP movements during the main bathing days. Ninety holding areas will be made for the pilgrims. The cops should be polite and cooperative to all individuals, including Kalpwasis, other pilgrims and tourists. For better safety, there should be co-ordination between railways and police, he added.

The CM said a nodal officer will be deployed for each of the 13 Akhadas. He said there should be continuous consultations with Akhadas and seers to fully address their issues.