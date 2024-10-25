Wrongly parked buses leave ‘little room’ on stretch near Rumi Gate

LUCKNOW A heritage zone seems to be turning into an unauthorised parking zone as the 1-km stretch from the iconic Rumi Gate to the Clock Tower in Hussainabad is dotted by buses parked in illegally on both sides of the road, not only narrowing the road but also creating a huge obstruction for foreign tourists trying to capture the best of the ‘old world charm’ in Lucknow through their lens. Tourists taking photographs in front of Rumi Gate on Thursday with buses in the background. (Sourced)

On Thursday, several visitors in Hussainabad were surprised to see not only the poor upkeep of the area, which is officially a heritage zone, but were also irked by many buses parked there hindering their view for selfies and photographs.

“Parking must be avoided in the vicinity of Rumi Gate,” said Aftab Hussain, superintending officer, ASI, Lucknow Circle.

“We had to struggle to have a clear view of the structure. These vehicles hindered the view and we could not take good selfies or photographs. Ultimately, we had to settle for pictures of ourselves with these unsolicited buses in the background,” said David Schurer, a tourist from USA who came with a group of 30 others.

“The beauty of the monuments is being spoiled because of these vehicles. We had urged people not to bring heavy vehicles in the heritage zone. A small part of the Neembu Park on the right side of Rumi Gate should be used to create parking space for buses, cars, scooters,” said Nawab Masood Abdullah of Hussainabad.

According to the Hussainabad Allied Trust (HAT), which comes under the district administration and manages the Hussainabad area, there is no provision for parking. “Parking of any buses is prohibited at places very close to Rumi Gate and Clock Tower,” said Amit Kumar, secretary of HAT. Vehicles parked here will be removed,” he added.

According to HAT superintendent Ahmed Mehandi, these buses don’t belong to Lucknow. “The area doesn’t usually have buses. Currently, because of Dewa Mela, the buses are parked here which ferry passengers from the area,” he said.