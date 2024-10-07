Yogi Adityanath lays stress on unity, pride in tradition and heritage

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said there should be a feeling of pride in tradition and heritage and underlined the need for unity. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath attends Durga Puja celebrations in Varanasi. (HT PHOTO)

Adityanath made the remark as he attended the Durga Puja celebrations at Bharat Sevashram Sangh in Varanasi’s Sigra area. The CM also distributed 100 sewing machines to women on the occasion.

“Due to the feeling of respect for heritage, Kashi Vishwanath Dham was able to take a grand form and after the wait of five centuries ended, a grand temple of Ramlalla could be built in Ayodhya under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

“There should be unity among us. If we have the blessings of the saints, then more success will be achieved in the times to come,” he added.

He said the motto of ‘Ahimsa Paramo Dharmah’ says we should dedicate our life to the service of the poor and the needy.

“However, if someone challenges the unity and integrity and encroaches upon the borders, we should protect the country,” Yogi added.

The Bharat Sevashram Sangh was established by Swami Pranavanand Maharaj, a strong nationalist and accomplished saint of the last century, Yogi said.

Swami Pranavanand’s campaign against untouchability and to awaken the nationalist consciousness of India was highly commendable, he added.

Adityanath also said India is in strong hands today.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has emerged as a big power in the world. Ten years ago, India was 10th and 11th in the world. Today it is the fifth largest economy and within three years India will become the third largest economy. India has to be made a major power in the world economically, but we also have a culturally and spiritually rich heritage. We will have to work together for its preservation too,” he said. Adityanath also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi and inspected various projects.