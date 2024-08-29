Yogi assures all help for SSU development

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured full cooperation and assistance for all round development of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi, said vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, who met the CM at the latter’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma presenting Durga Saptashati and Lok Mata Ganga to CM Yogi. (HT)

Prof Sharma presented the chief minister with a copy of Durga Saptshati and Lok Mata Ganga (both published by the university) and a memento. He also thanked the chief minister for raising the scholarships of Sanskrit students from Class 6 to Acharya (postgraduate) level.

Prof Sharma apprised the CM of the various steps taken to promote Sanskrit and requested him to visit the university.

Prof Sharma said, “As part of continuous efforts for the development and uplift of Sanskrit and students studying this language, the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath has announced increase in the scholarships for students studying from Prathama to Acharya level. For this , on behalf of the entire SSU family, we congratulated the CM and invited him to visit the university for further felicitation and welcome.”

Prof Sharma said that during the meeting, the chief minister discussed in detail various topics related to the progress of the university. He laid emphasis on improving quality of education and continuous development of the affiliated educational institutions for the progress of the university.

The VC said that along with assuring all possible cooperation required for the all-round development of the university, Yogi also promised to visit the university as soon as possible. He gave instructions to the officials concerned for quick resolution of various issues.

Prof Sharma said that during the visit, the CM would see manuscripts and inspect the library, hostels, publications and museum etc.