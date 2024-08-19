Yogi best CM in country: Dy CM Maurya

Praising chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh has the best chief minister in the country. Addressing BJP workers in Mirzapur, Maurya also enumerated the achievements of the central and state governments. UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. (HT file)

“BJP is in power in the country as well as in the state. People know and believe that our double engine government is doing the best work in the country. Is there any other leader like PM Modi in the world and is there any other CM like Yogi Adityanath in the country,” he said.

“When our PM Modi is the most influential leader in the world and when our CM is the best in the country, best work is being done,” Maurya told the workers. On the occasion, he also asked workers to strengthen the party at the grassroot.