Yogi seeks Rahul’s apology

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed displeasure over statements made by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and his actions in the United States, according to a press release. Yttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

In a post on ‘X’, Yogi alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s aim is to push the country towards civil war.

“Congress’s ‘yuvraj’ Rahul Gandhi is moving towards becoming the leader of an anti-India separatist group. His sole aim is to destroy the unity, integrity, and social harmony of India and push the country towards civil war,” he said.

The CM further said that the Congress party, which had formed an alliance with the anti-national National Conference and diverted a large portion of the reservation meant for backward classes to Muslims, was now plotting to end reservations in the country.

“However, Rahul Gandhi should understand that as long as even a single BJP worker exists in this country, their divisive plans will not succeed,” he said.

“We, the people of India, are united against all anti-national forces, including the Congress,” he wrote.

CM Yogi further wrote that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government is determined to uplift the oppressed and deprived. Describing Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to sow seeds of division in the country as ‘condemnable’, he said that the Congress Party leader must apologise to the nation.