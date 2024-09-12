Yogi shares success mantra with students

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the Atal Residential School in Sithauli Kala, Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, to inaugurate the second academic session. There, he admired their innovative models and engaged with them in classrooms. Yogi shared success mantra with them and also answered their questions. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Atal Residential School in Mohanlalganj. (Sourced)

The CM took part in a group photoshoot with the students and captured a selfie with them. Yogi saw an exhibition of the models made by the students. The exhibition showcased devices such as a smart dustbin, a smart blind stick, an automatic street light and an obstacle-avoiding robot.

He praised and encouraged the students, who explained the features of their models to him. A girl even drew his portrait which he signed. The CM enquired about the quality of education the children received before and how it had improved since their enrolment in the Atal Residential School.

A girl expressed gratitude to Yogi for the excellent arrangements at the school. The CM said, “This initiative is the vision of PM Narendra Modi and it has been created for your benefit. It is public money and when used correctly, it results in valuable resources like this school. If it were misused, it wouldn’t serve its purpose.”

“This will benefit thousands of children. Remember, following the right path leads to success, while the wrong path leads to confusion,” he added. Yogi said the UP government has set up a corpus fund for daily operations of these schools. “You should consider writing a letter to the PM to express your thanks,” he said.

Class 6 student Chhavi Gautam asked Yogi when and how he thought of establishing the Atal schools. “PM Modi had pointed out that the cess money collected from registered workers was often misused. He encouraged us to find a better use for it,” the CM said.

“After discussions, we realised that our workers frequently move from one district to another. If their children cannot be educated due to their constant relocation, we needed to provide a solution,” Yogi added.

He said, “There was also a need to support the children who were rendered orphan during the Covid pandemic. Thus, we transformed PM Modi’s vision.”

“We should express our gratitude to the PM for this initiative and to the memory of Atalji under whose name these schools are helping many underprivileged children build a better future,” Yogi said.