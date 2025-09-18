Youngsters brave heavy rain, secure 8,124 jobs at Kaushal Mahotsav

Not even heavy showers could dampen the spirit of thousands of youngsters who came to Kaushal Mahotsav on Wednesday, held to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The event saw 8,124 people getting job offers in over 20 sectors. Over 30,000 candidates had registered, and 14,400 interviews were conducted on the spot, officials said. However, the official appointment letter distribution ceremony was postponed due to the inclement weather.

The programme was organised under the guidance of defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, with support from Union minister of state Jayant Chaudhary. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were scheduled to attend the event, but were not able to due to the downpour.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh, the event’s convenor, was present there throughout the day, ensuring smooth operations despite waterlogging and rain-related disruptions.

“This is not just about numbers,” said Neeraj Singh. “It’s about proving that with the right platform and mentorship, India’s youth are ready to take on the world.” The 8,124 candidates were placed in high-growth sectors like IT/ITES, Electronics, Automotive, BFSI, and Logistics. Annual salary packages went as high as ₹4.8 lakh. Over 100 renowned companies, including BHEL, BEL, HAL, BEML, MIDHANI, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and ONGC participated.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary observed, “The determination of our youth in facing the rain mirrors the resilience of our nation. With over 8,000 placements and top-tier packages, the Mahotsav has shown that India’s future will be powered by skill, innovation, and commitment.”

Alongside employment opportunities, the Mahotsav also featured a future ‘skills zone’ showcasing careers in AI, data analytics, drone technology, electric mobility, and cybersecurity. A blood donation drive was organized by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Seventy-five units of blood were collected to mark the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday. Key dignitaries who inaugurated the programme include BJP leaders Ram Pratap Singh, Baj Bahadur and Anand Dwivedi. For queries or assistance, shortlisted youth can reach out to the helpline at 1800 123 9626 / +91 88000 55555, officials said.