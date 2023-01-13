10 year-old student collapses in Manpada school, dies

Thane: A 10-year-old student collapsed and died under mysterious circumstances in the premises of Thane Municipal Corporation School during the lunch break in Manpada on Wednesday.

The Kapurbawdi police have booked an accidental death report. However, the family members of the boy, suspect a foul play and have demanded that the death should be investigated.

Police said, during the lunch break at around 3 pm, students spotted the boy standing in the passage on the first floor of the school and suddenly collapsed. When a teacher took the boy to a civil hospital, he was declared dead before admission there

Police said that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and are awaiting the post-mortem report. They have launched an investigation and are scanning the CCTV footages of the school passage where the death occurred.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s education department officer Balasaheb Rakshe said, “We visited the school and have formed a team of three officers to inquire into the incident and submit a report.”

The boy lived with his parents and two siblings in Ghodbunder Road, Thane, and was studying in Class IV in the municipal school no 64 in Manpada. The boy’s father works as a security guard with a company in Thane.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3 pm during the lunch recess. Other students spotted the boy standing in the passage on the first floor of the school and then suddenly collapsed and fell to the floor and lay unconscious. One of the students alerted the teachers.

One of the teachers took the boy to a nearby clinic, which referred him to the Thane Civil hospital. Meanwhile, the teacher also informed the boy’s family. He was declared dead before admission in Civil hospital, added police.

Kapurbawdi police stations, senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane said, “We were alerted by the hospital and we rushed to the spot. His parents demanded an inquiry into the death. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the school passage and are questioning some of his classmates.”

According to sources, the parents have told police that it is possible that the boy might have got involved in an altercation with other children and that might have led to his death and have demanded a thorough probe.