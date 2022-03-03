100% of samples genome sequenced from city test positive for Omicron

Mumbai: The latest genetic sequencing survey carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed that 100 percent of the samples tested from the city were positive for the Omicron variant or its subtypes. Since August 2021, BMC has carried out a total of 10 such surveys to understand the pattern of Covid-19 spread.

In the latest survey, 376 samples were collected through random sampling, of which 237 were from areas under the BMC. These samples were collected from patients belonging to different age groups and gender.

The report states all 237 samples collected from BMC areas were infected with the Omicron variant or its other subtypes.

Of the 237 patients, 103 or 44 percent were unvaccinated, it said. As many as 18 patients were admitted to a hospital with two of them requiring oxygen support during treatment and one being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The report further said that 128 or 53 percent of the patients were fully vaccinated, of which seven had to be hospitalised. The remaining six patients were partially vaccinated and one of them was hospitalised.

Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid-19 task force, said, “The numbers clearly show that the Omicron variant has replaced the delta and delta plus which were much sinister. Due to this reason, there has been no thick tail this time, unlike the previous two waves.”

“The characteristic of Omicron is that it could spread faster than other variants. However, it is mild and its effects were limited till nose and throat only, unlike the other variants that would affect the lungs as well,” said Dr Joshi.

The report also revealed that out of the 237 samples, 25 were from 0-18 years of age, out of which, four samples were from 0-5 years old, nine samples were from 6-12 years old and 12 samples were from 13-18 years old. The report also pointed out that the patients between 0-18 years of age didn’t show any serious symptoms.

Out of the total samples, 69 of them were from patients between 21-40 years and 41-60 years each. Total 59 patients were between 61-80 years old and 11 patients were between 81-100.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in BMC said that the ninth survey conducted in February showed that more than 90 percent of the samples were Omicron variants and during the seventh genome sequencing survey in January it was revealed that 55 percent were Omicron variant.

“As time progressed the infection rate of Omicron increased. However, considering the mild symptoms and the downward graph in Mumbai, there is nothing to panic about. But we should continue to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Kakani.

Meanwhile, the city on Thursday reported 80 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the overall case tally to 10,55,811. No deaths were reported so the toll remained 16,691. With 16,671 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Mumbai stood at 0.47 percent.