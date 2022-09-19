50-year-old arrested for raping minor step-daughter

Mumbai A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his minor step-daughter over the last two years.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on Friday based on the complaint lodged by the minor’s biological mother, after she found him sexually assaulting the girl in the house. The woman had earlier noticed the abuse and had strictly warned him not to repeat it. However, she filed the FIR after catching him red-handed.

The accused, a driver by profession, was staying in Mulund along with his wife and three step daughters - the 15-year-old survivor, a 12-year-old and a nine-year-old.

The woman had three children from a previous marriage, which ended in 2011 because they did not have a son. She moved to Thane after separating from her previous husband and met the accused in 2013 and remarried in 2014.

The complainant said in her statement to the police that after the marriage, she along with her three daughters shifted to the accused’s house in Mulund, added the officer.

The complainant alleged that in 2020, during lockdown, she and her second husband and daughters went to her native place in Khopoli when she first noticed that her husband’s behaviour with her elder daughter was not normal. She even warned him.

However, last week again she noticed his misbehaviour with the daughter and on Friday when he sexually assaulted her, she decided to approach the police, added the officer.

“The woman along with the daughter came to the Mulund police station and based on her statement, we registered a rape case,” said the assistant police inspector Santosh Kamble of the Mulund police station. The accused was arrested and he was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. Further investigation is going on.