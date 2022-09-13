Amravati police transfers cases filed against Ranas to state CID
NAGPUR The state home ministry issued directives to the Amravati police on Tuesday to transfer the investigation of various cases filed against Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Bandera MLA Ravi Rana to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
After the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power in the state, the Ranas spoke to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, and said that most of the cases against them were politically motivated and hence, should be investigated by a neutral agency.
“The cases, which were being investigated by the Amravati police, have been transferred to the CID,” Ravi Rana said. He alleged that although there is a spurt in crime in Amravati city, the commissioner Aarti Singh “was busy amassing wealth”.
He further claimed, “Now that the cases will be probed by the CID, the truth will surface and appropriate action will be taken against Singh.” He added that action must be taken against “corrupt” police inspector Rajapeth Manish Thakre too.
Meanwhile, women and children of local police department staged protests against Navneet Rana for creating ruckus at the Rajapeth police station on the issue of a missing a girl and claiming “love jihad”, which was found to be untrue. The protesters demanded action against Rana for abusing and threatening police personnel.
Moreover, a sizable section of retired police officers and police personnel also took out a morcha on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner Dr Aarati Singh, asking her to book Navneet Rana for threatening policemen and abusing them.
The cases against the Ranas include a protest they held during Diwali two years ago to get justice for farmers. The couple was also booked by the local police on a row over the removal of the Chhatrapatil Shivaji Maharaj statue on the Rajapeth Udan Bridge. After the statue was removed by the Amravati Municipal Corporation after an order from the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Ashtikar in the middle of the night in January this year, Rana supporters staged a protest against the police. Some of the protesters allegedly threw ink on Ashtikar.
On January 12, Ravi Rana installed a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue on the Rajapeth flyover without the civic body’s permission. The local authorities took cognisance of the incident and city police booked Rana couple, along with their supporters. Ravi Rana had alleged that Ashtikar was under pressure from the then Amravati Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur and was made to file cases against them.
Pitrupaksha sees veggie prices hike by 20% in Pune
Pune: The prices of vegetables in the city have shot up, about 10% to 20%, with Pitrupaksha beginning after Ganpati festival. According to Babasaheb Bibave, head, Market Yard vegetable market, “The incessant rains have caused shortage of certain vegetables, making them dearer.” Pitrupaksha, also known as Shraddh, is a ritual observed by Hindus to honour ancestors. The rates of cauliflower and chillies have decreased by 10% due to increase in inflow compared to the demand.
Actor accuses fitness instructor of rape
A 24-year-old actor, who has worked in Telugu films, has filed a police complaint, claiming that a fitness trainer from Cuffe Parade had raped her. The police said the woman had in August 2021 met Aditya Kapur at the Bandra house of a model and actor who is from the family of a late Indian classical singer. She further alleged that the accused, however, kept on threatening her.
Four arrested for robbing 23-year-old of his cell phone, forcing him to reveal his UPI PIN
Six days after a 23-year-old man from Jalgaon's Bhusawal, who had come to Mumbai for a job interview, was allegedly forced to give his cell phone and share his UPI wallet PIN with a gang, police have arrested four drug addicts. Around 10 am on September 8, Asif Khatik was waiting on LBS Road in Bhandup to meet his relative, who works as a domestic help in nearby Runwal Greens society.
Karnataka Congress forms a committee for ‘bettter Bengaluru’
The opposition Congress in Karnataka has formed a committee to propose an action plan from 2023 to 2028 for a 'better Bengaluru'. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar called it an apolitical move and urged people of Bengaluru to share their ideas to improve the quality of life in Bengaluru. Along with MLAs, ex BBMP mayors Ganganambike and G Padmavati are also named as members of this committee.
‘Declare Noida part of Delhi’ urges AAP local chief to PM Modi
In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief has urged to make western Uttar Pradesh district, including Noida, a part of Delhi. Read Ghaziabad needs 150 e-buses, say UPSRTC officials AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar president Bhupendra Singh Jadaun further said that if his demand is met, the people of the district will get the right to choose their representatives of the local corporations just as they do in Delhi.
