Chaos over PAT as schools receive fewer question papers than number of students

A mismatch between the number of question papers and answer sheets vis-à-vis students has created a confusion over the conduct of periodic assessment test (PAT) in government schools across the state over the last two days. HT Image

On Tuesday, principals and teachers at many schools rushed out to make photocopies of the question papers, disrupting the commencement of examinations.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-run school in Govandi received 500 sets of question papers and answer sheets against 950 students. “We spent almost ₹5,000 from our pocket to make photocopies of question papers and answer sheets,” a teacher said.

In August, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) declared that students in Classes 3-8 would be required to undergo three assessment tests under the Centrally sponsored scheme, Strengthening of Teaching, Learning, and Outcomes. These tests comprise one foundation test and two composite assessment tests. SCERT is responsible for providing question papers, teacher instruction sheets, and subject-wise, school-wise and standard-wise answer sheets for PAT.

In another incident, a teacher from a zilla parishad school at Shahapur in Thane said he spent almost ₹2,500 on the first day and ₹2,200 on the second day on photocopies. “The school had sent its requirements to the education department, but the distribution of sets has not been based on those. As a result, we are wasting our money as well as time too.”

Although the purpose of this state-level test is to prepare action-oriented programmes to help students who are lagging in their studies, there is no clarity on the pattern of evaluation.

Mahendra Ganpule, spokesperson, Maharashtra State Principals’ Association, said, “The mismanagement has occurred despite schools having registered their demands with the education department. The department must inquire and punish officials responsible for the chaos.”

One of the BMC education officers said on the second day of the test, the civic body received more than one lakh sets of question papers and answer sheets. “On day one, we received around one lakh sets so almost all exams at all schools went off smoothly and on day two, we received sets as per our requirements. But some schools did get a fewer sets. So, we had to instruct them to arrange photocopies for the students.”

Wednesday is the last day of PAT.

