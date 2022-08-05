Chota Shakeel’s brother-in-law arrested by NIA
Mumbai Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a case related to the Dawood Ibrahim gang.
Qureshi, known as the CEO of D-company and one of the most trusted people in the gang, is a resident of Meer apartment, MT Ansari Marg, Arab Lane in Mumbai Central.
The probe agency had registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees and Chhota Shakeel among others for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes and unauthorised possession or involvement in acquisition of assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Al Qaeda on February 3. Earlier on May 12, two accused, namely Arif Abubaker Shaikh and Shabbir Abubaker Shaikh, were arrested in connection with the case.
Qureshi is a close associate of the Dawood gang and has played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealing and dispute settlement. He also played an active role in raising terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of the D-company.
Earlier, on May 9, the agency conducted raids at 29 locations in Mumbai and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. The searches were held in as many as 24 locations in Mumbai and five places within the limits of Mira Bhayander police commissionerate. The agency interrogated several former lieutenants and those who had association with the Dawood gang. The first person who was picked up from his residence was Salim Qureshi, who was brought to the agency officer in south Mumbai for interrogation.
Apart from Qureshi, the federal agency questioned several other alleged gang members - Guddu Pathan, Qayyum Shaikh, Sohail Khandwani, and Samir Hingora, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings case along with 21 people whose office and residential premises were raided. The searches were held at multiple locations in the western suburbs such as Bandra, Santacruz, Goregaon, Malad and Borivali, and in Nagpada, Grant Road and Parel and Mahim areas in south and central Mumbai.
“During the searches, various incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents of investments in real estate, cash and firearms, were seized,” the NIA then said in its statement.
Based on the NIA case, the Enforcement Directorate had also registered a money laundering case against Dawood and his close associates on February 14. On February 23, the ED arrested Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik for allegedly usurping a ₹300 crore-worth property at Kurla from a local resident with the help of Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar.
-
Over two dozen children injured as dumper hits school bus in Pratapgarh
As many as five children were seriously injured and around two dozen sustained minor injuries in a collision between a dumper truck and a school bus on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway in Kunda area of Pratapgarh district on Thursday morning. Locals rescued the children and called the ambulance while the dumper driver fled the spot after the incident. According to reports, bus of Chinmaya School in Unchahar was ferrying the children to school on Thursday morning.
-
UP: Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose on Aug 7
Mega drive for Covid-19 booster dose vaccination will be conducted in Uttar Pradesh on August 7, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday. “Covid infection has not been eliminated as yet and we need to stay alert. People should avoid going to crowded places if not necessary, and if you need to go out, use mask and maintain social distancing,” said the minister while chairing a review meeting with officials in Lucknow.
-
Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder
After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of 'causing death due to negligence' with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides. Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.
-
New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday. In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023. Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
-
Traffic advisory ahead of Cong protest in Central Delhi
Anticipating that Congress leaders and their supporters would turn up in large numbers in central Delhi and try to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house during the scheduled massive nationwide protest over price rise and unemployment on Friday morning, Delhi Police have prepared an elaborate security and traffic arrangement plan to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos, police officers aware of the development said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics