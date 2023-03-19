Cyber frauds dupe SoBo architect of 3.55 lakh

MUMBAI: An architect allegedly lost ₹3.55 lakh to cyber criminals in a part-time job and crypto currency investment scam. HT Image

According to the Azad Maidan police, the 27-year-old complainant, who works in a Santacruz-based firm, received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on March 7.

The sender identified herself as one Apoorva from Global Advertisement Corp and asked the complainant if she was interested in investing in crypto currency, which she claimed yielded lucrative returns.

The woman also offered a part-time job to the complainant. The Fort resident expressed her desire to take the job, the police said.

On March 9, the architect’s mobile number was added to a Telegram group called ‘Fast Broadcasting Corporation’. One person named Amayra was coordinating with the complainant and informed her that she would have to complete some tasks on completion of which she would get the money.

The complainant followed the instructions, completed the tasks and subsequently received the promised benefits in her bank account.

Later, the complainant was informed that to earn more money she will have to take up prepaid tasks.

“Following instructions from Amayra, the complainant deposited money with the firm and was allotted a task. On completion of the task, she earned a 30% profit. But this time the money was not credited into her bank account. Instead, it was deposited into a virtual wallet linked to her account with the crypto currency trading firm,” a police officer said.

After gaining the complainant’s trust, the firm executives encouraged her to make big investments and earn great profit. Trusting the firm and its investment-trading system, she invested more money and noticed that the firm was depositing profits in her virtual wallet, the complaint said.

“After a few days, the complainant completed a task and deposited ₹2.30 lakh. However, when she checked her balance, she was shocked to see zero as her balance. When she called the company executives and checked, they asked her to deposit ₹15 lakh and complete a task, failing which she will lose all her money,” the FIR stated.

After realising that she was being defrauded and that no money was ever deposited in the virtual account, the woman approached the police.

An FIR was registered against three persons in the case. The police have written to the service providers seeking details of the beneficiary’s UPI ID and bank accounts.