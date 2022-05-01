Elderly woman loses ₹40 lakh in insurance fraud
Mumbai: A 61-year-old woman lost nearly ₹40 lakh after an accused posed as an executive from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India and asked her to pay the amount as premiums and service charges under the pretext of offering her an insurance policy that can get her ₹70 lakh on maturity.
According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Dadar (West), took voluntary retirement from the post of a senior executive in 2020 from MTNL. She stated that in 2015, a person who identified himself as a fund manager from Life Secure and Tax Savings Policy called her and informed her that she had earned ₹1.70 lakh on her LIC policy number IR/3103/B095.
They said that the corporation will release the money to her only after she takes another policy worth ₹40 lakh.
The person told her that the ₹40 lakh premium of the policy could be paid in instalments and once she paid the last instalment, she would get ₹70 lakh plus a ₹1.70 lakh bonus from her previous policy, said a police officer.
Trusting that the person was from the insurance policy office, the elderly trusted him and decided to take the policy.
She started paying the premiums and various other fees and service charges to accounts of various ‘executives’ as directed by the accused. Between May 2015-July 2020 the senior citizen paid a total of ₹39.66 lakh. Whenever she would ask for the details of the policy and its maturity period, the executives would ignore her and give some future date under some false pretext, states the FIR.
The cons later started ignoring her calls. For more than a year, the complainant followed the matter with the accused, later she eventually realised that she was being duped and approached the police.
Dadar police have registered a case against three accused executives under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act for cheating, impersonation and identity theft. Police suspect that the fraud group used LIC’s name to dupe its policyholder.
The police have started writing to various banks seeking details of the accounts where the fraud amount was received.
Police and cyber experts say ‘Insurance Frauds’ are the most common type of cyber-crimes committed against senior citizens. “In cyber-crimes like Insurance Frauds around 90% of victims are senior citizens,” said a deputy commissioner of police rank officer.
A senior cyber police officer said that to target senior citizens, especially in insurance frauds, the fraudsters group mainly rely on the customer database, because when a fraudster has customer data then it becomes easy for him to win his/her trust and it ultimately increases their productivity rate.
“The insurance companies share their customer database with third-party BPO firms to promote their schemes, retain customers, and expand the business. The customer database of insurance companies thus gets compromised at BPOs at the hands of rogue employees and it is sold out to fraudsters online and then they further target innocent senior citizens using the compromised database,” a senior inspector said.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri CMO orders inquiry after man given anti-rabies dose instead of Covid jab
The Lakhimpur Kheri chief medical officer, Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, ordered an inquiry after a young man alleged that The youth, Shivam Jaiswal, a resident of Nayapurwa village under the Phoolbehar police station limits was administered the anti-rabies vaccine instead of Covid-19 jab at the Phoolbehar community health centre in the district on Saturday. Dr Bhatnagar ordered Phoolbehar vaccination nodal officer Dr VP Pant to conduct the inquiry and submit his report. Jaiswal, aged around 22-24 years, demanded an inquiry.
-
Proud to say I was part of Babri demolition: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Amid a row over loudspeakers usage at mosques, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a hardline Hindutva stand on Sunday. Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said he was among those who demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya back in 1992. Fadnavis made the statement at the party's 'Booster Dose' rally organized at Somaiya Grounds in Mumbai.
-
Kumbh-2025: Prayagraj crossings to get a makeover again
Preparations have already begun to organise the mega religious fair of Kumbh-2025 in a grand manner. Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal has constituted a committee under Prayagraj Development Authority vice-chairman Arvind Singh Chauhan which will study the widening of all prominent intersections. As a result, the appearance of major intersections can once again change in the city in addition to the makeover that they got in run-up to Kumbh-2019.
-
Delhi sees marginal decline in daily Covid tally with 1,485 new cases; no death
Delhi on Sunday reported a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 tally after 1,485 cases were logged in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,520 cases of Covid-19 have logged a day ago. The city recorded no fresh death today as opposed to one fatality the previous day. On Saturday, the number of recoveries stood at 1,412. With today's tally, active cases reached 5,997 from 5,716, the health department's data showed.
-
Rajnath again sends his OSD to monitor Lucknow dev projects
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is closely monitoring development projects under way in his Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow. This was evident as he sent his officer on special duty (OSD) KP Singh, for the second time in 15 days, to review the progress of development projects in state capital. On Saturday, the defence minister's OSD visited 104-kilometre long, eight-lane outer ring road that is being built at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics