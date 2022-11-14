Kalyan yard re-modelling will help ease daily commuter issues

Mumbai The Central Railway has decided to take up the long-awaited Kalyan goods yard re-modelling on priority. During a recent visit to the Kalyan station, CR officials confirmed that instructions to speed up the work has been issued.

Increase in delays along CR in the last few weeks has irked daily commuters. According to CR officials re-modelling of Kalyan yard will help separate the tracks for express and local trains, making way for additional trains and fewer delays.

“We shall prioritise the re-modelling of the Kalyan yard as this will not only help improve to separate tracks for express and local trains but will also make way for additional trains and fewer delays. However, arranging the signals and points will be a tedious process,” said Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Rail Manager, Mumbai, CR.

The Kalyan yard re-modelling will make available seven platforms for local trains, this station currently deals with 760 trains every day - including local and outstation. There are umpteen crossovers and joints as the station caters to trains from North and South of India. Re-modelling includes construction of four local train tracks and six outstation tracks. Along with foot over bridges, elevated deck and connecting the yard with the existing railway station. Those residing in Kalyan east will also have easy access once the yard is renovated.

The re-modelling is expected to cost ₹866 crore and is part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3A and will be undertaken by the CR in a phased manner. The basic construction groundwork began In March this year and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.

According to CR officials this can also help increase the number of trains running between Kalyan and Karjat or Kasara areas. “Considering the current situation and the delays in services it is imperative for the railways to fasten projects that will help enhance their services. In a busy city like Mumbai the population is exploding and delays in public transport is a crucial commuter concern. Fast tracking the work of the Kalyan yard will be a major boon for commuters,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, President, Federation of Railway Passenger Associations.

On Friday, General Manager, CR, Anil Kumar Lahoti along with Goyal inspected the Kalyan railway station. “Apart from the goods yard re-modelling we also reviewed the progress of work at ladies, gents and air-conditioned waiting rooms. We also ensured all passenger amenities and developmental work are in place. Our focus is that every locomotive must run smoothly and safely,” said Lahoti.

Increased cases of alarm chain pulling a major reason for delay along CR

Central Railway have also attributed the delays in local trains to the increase in incidents of chain pulling. From April to October this year, there have been 1706 cases of chain pulling on the CR. “Around 258 trains have been included this year during the festive period by CR. This is the highest number of special trains that will continue till end of November. These trains have filled the main line such that any incident of chain pulling is creating a cascading effect on trains that follow,” said a senior officer from CR.

Around 1169 passengers have been prosecuted for chain pulling by the CR in the last six months. A fine of ₹5.85 lakh has been collected during this period. “Most chain pulling incidents occur for unreasonable excuses like late arrival or unable to alight or board a train. The alarm chain facility has been provided in case of emergency. In a city like Mumbai incidents of chain pulling impacts the running of local trains and express trains as well,” added officials from CR.