Maharashtra sees slight spike in Covid-19; 98 cases reported in 24 hours
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 98 new coronavirus infections but no pandemic-related deaths.
The day before the state had reported 69 infections and one death. The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,75,718 on Saturday, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,827.
As many as 19,518 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, taking the total of tests done so far to 7,98,44,767. There are 626 active cases in Maharashtra now.
The recovery rate is 98.12 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. Mumbai city reported 43 cases but no deaths. The tally of cases reported in Mumbai in the last two years rose to 10,57,788, and death toll remained unchanged at 19,562.
In the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), two cases each were reported in Thane city and Panvel city. Mumbai region's caseload is 22,32,462, and death toll stands at 39,826.
Nashik division reported nine cases on Saturday, Pune division 35 cases, and Aurangabad, Nagpur and Akola divisions reported one case each. Latur division reported four cases while no case was reported in the Kolhapur division.
Kolhapur bypolls: BJP’s vote share increases, but loss a setback for state unit chief
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party nominee Satyajit Kadam managed to get almost double the votes from around 40,000 in 2014 to 78,000 this time at north Kolhapur assembly bypolls. However, the loss to the Congress candidate has brought jolt to the party state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who hails from Kolhapur and spearheaded the campaign. In the latest polls, Kadam polled 78,025 votes against 97,332 secured by winning Congress candidate Jayashree Jadhav.
Only 11K took booster dose in a week
Mumbai Ten days after the Centre announced precautionary doses for the 18-60 age group, Mumbai continues to see a poor response. As per the report on Co-Win application, around 11,247 people have taken booster doses in the city, out of which 10,039 are in the age group of 45-60. Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination and Covid, and consultant physician at Bombay Hospital said in Mumbai, about eight to 10 private vaccination centres are presently participating in the booster dose drive for adults.
Man held; 9 minors booked for stoning teen friend to death over love affair
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man and booked nine minors for kidnapping and murdering a teenager over following a previous dispute over a love affair. According to the police officials, Relekar was abducted from his residence at 9.30 pm. The ten accused, who were friends with Relekar, visited his residence and took him out. During interrogation, the main accused revealed that Relekar was murdered due to previous enmity and love affair.
4 booked for running prostitution racket in Vashi
Vashi police have booked four persons including an auto driver and two women under sections of immoral trafficking for running a prostitution racket at a lodge in Vashi. When a customer gets in touch with Dinesh Yadav of Vashi, the brain behind the racket, he asks the person to visit the lodge and then calls up another accused, Sandeep Kumar Yadav (22), an auto driver from Koparkhairane, who brings the women to the lodge.
Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi
Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder. Senior police inspector Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.
