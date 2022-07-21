Mahim Dargah initiative brings together religious leaders for inter-faith peace

The Sufi Mahim Dargah has formed a group called World Interfaith Harmony and Unity Mission (WIHUM) with representatives from churches, gurudwaras, temples and Buddhist shrines for the purpose of inter-religious tolerance.

This coalition was created to build inter-religious tolerance through education and understanding, especially among youth and students who can be activated in times of crisis.

Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of Mahim dargah, said that the idea is to create a platform for like-minded people across all religions to showcase the humane side of all religions and create ‘harmony ambassadors’ in society to spread the word.

“We have to counsel people about the paramount importance of human life. We will also tie up with NGOs to expand our reach,” said Khandwani. He is in touch with Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust for the same.

Khandwani said that almost 80% of dargahs and masjids in Mumbai and Maharashtra are connected to Mahim Dargah through sub-committees for education, medical health, security, and maintenance. This base will help them expand their reach.

“We want to prevent riot-like situations in the name of religion in this city,” said Reverend Ajanh Prashil Ratna Gautam, president of Sanghakaya Foundation, a leading Buddhist organisation in India.

Gautam, who confirmed his association with WIHIM, said that these groups will personally visit sensitive areas to sort out issues in times of crisis.

“The main thing is that we do not know about other religions or faiths and the ignorance that we have, is embedded right from a young age,” said Roshani Shenazz, a member of the

Zoroastrian community, and director of the India chapter for unity and diversity for Global Dialogue Foundation. Shenazz is also associated with WIHUM.

Shenazz said that WIHUM will create programmes on inter-religious and interfaith studies which will have a ripple effect, encouraging people to become ambassadors of harmony to spread the word of peace further.

She explained that the group intended to get in touch with schools and colleges through their contacts with organisation founders to encourage students to take weekend awareness programmes on religious studies. The group is already in the process of creating modules for this purpose.

“The Archdiocese of Bombay already does this with the inter-religious dialogue department,” said Shenazz. WIHUM intends to utilise these already available resources of their unified group to further the efforts in inter-faith studies .

“For the common man, there will be colloquial learning of how better one can be better with one’s neighbours,” she said.

Fr Sebastian M Michael, parish priest of St Michael’s Church, who is the representative for inter-religious affairs of the Bombay Archdiocesan Commission, has attended three WIHUM meetings.

In the context of difficulties faced by communities in a polorised society, Shenazz added, “So the intention is to eradicate this herd mentality and engage the youth to treat people without prejudices. We have seen how the youth can be agitated and misused. We will reach out to young, impressionable minds through lectures, seminars and sessions.”

Through these awareness groups, WIHUM will also involve people from various communities, either through festivals, cultural music or food fests to bring them together in understanding and respect.

Akbar Rabbani, a Sufi Islamic scholar and spiritual teacher said that youth are straying and towards extremism, where the core message of religion gets lost. “The aim is to send the right message to the youth. This is a common platform to unite all communities and create a sense of brotherhood so that they don’t go astray,” said Rabbani.