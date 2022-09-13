Man stabs wife to death in front of children
Mumbai A 44-year-old man killed his wife in front of their two children due to financial issues in Malwani on Monday
The police said that the complainant, Ibrahim Khan, a daily wage labourer and the victim’s brother, received a call from his 14-year-old nephew Noor, asking him to rush over to his house as his parents were fighting over monetary issues.
Khan said that his sister Naseem (36) married Yusuf Shaikh 16 years ago and had two children. The couple had been fighting since the monsoon began, as Shaikh, a painter by profession, had not been getting any work.
“There were financial crises at the household and Shaikh had sold all of Naseem’s jewellery over the past three months to manage household expenses. This is why they were constantly fighting,” said Khan in his statement to the Malwani police.
At 2pm after Noor’s call, Khan rushed to Naseem’s house and spoke to Shaikh who had assured him that the fight was resolved. Khan then returned to his house which is about a 15-minute walking distance from Naseem’s house near Madh island.
At 10pm on Monday when Khan was about to sleep, he received a call from Noor again, who was crying uncontrollably. The child told Khan to rush home again as his father had stabbed his mother after they again started to fight.
“I rushed to their house again and saw Naseem lying on the table. I called out to her but she did not respond. I saw stab wounds on her stomach and chest. When I asked Noor who did this, Noor told me that his father stabbed her and fled from the house,” said Khan.
Khan then called the Malwani police who rushed Naseem to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. “We have registered a case against Shaikh and are on the look out,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.
