Metro 2B to be extended from Mandale to Cheetah Camp

Mumbai: The Metro 2B will be extended from Mandale to Cheetah Camp near Chembur, states an order issued by the urban development department on Wednesday. HT Image

“The project connecting DN Nagar to Mandale was approved on October 25, 2016, at a cost of ₹10,896 crore. It will pass through SV Road, Bandra, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kurla, Chembur, Mankhurd and Mandale. The work of the depot is in full swing at Mandale,” states the order.

On February 23, 2021, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its executive committee meeting, approved the extension of the line to Cheetah Camp and also allowed the construction of a station in the same location. The existing line is 22.64 kilometres and will be extended by 1.02 kilometres for an additional cost of ₹205 crore.

“It shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Railway, Central Railway, Mono Rail, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova) and Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar), Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali) and Metro Line 3 (Colaba to SEEPZ) under implementation,” the order states.

The Metro 2B will greatly reduce the travel time, and provide rail-based access to the commercial, government bodies and geographical landmarks in the city, it added.

