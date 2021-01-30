Mumbaiites can now track BEST bus, see schedule on mobile phones
Passengers will now be able to track Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and get estimated time of arrival (ETA) of buses on the ‘BEST pravas’ mobile application.
This will be possible as the BEST on Friday inaugurated its new command control room (CCR) with intelligent transport management system (ITMS) at its Wadala bus depot.
The dedicated BEST bus control system was inaugurated through video conferencing by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Using ITMS, BEST management will be able to keep a track of bus movements through vehicle tracking, bus schedule as well as of drivers and conductors operating the buses.
“The control centre will also provide information for passengers coming from outside Mumbai. During the lockdown, BEST buses were used to transport essential services workers. The employees of BEST have contributed the best and Mumbai will be grateful for that,” said Thackeray.
The ITMS includes a mobile application which will provide information regarding the buses which will arrive in the next 10 to 15 minutes, capacity of buses and number of buses plying. The management will update and sync the system with its present mobile application ‘BEST pravas’.
In addition, information regarding the buses, routes will also be displayed at bus stops along with ETA of buses.
The control room will be manned by 16 staffers to monitor buses on a regular basis.
“Sixteen staffers will be present in the control room with computers and phones. Live location and speed of the BEST buses can be tracked through global positioning system (GPS),” said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager, BEST.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination for those aged over 50 by March-April: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paintings by JJ students, neon lights give Navi Mumbai new look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake social media account of Panvel civic chief blocked; case registered
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 14.8°Celsius, Mumbai records this season’s lowest temperature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC appoints mediator for Maharashtra min Dhananjay Munde, his ex-partner to resolve disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notices to jeans washing units in Ambernath for violating environment norms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM unveils first train for Metro-2A, 7; says MVA working faster than BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media can’t disclose survivors’ identity even indirectly, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Gym trainer robs mobile using toy gun, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Inching closer to Hindutva, Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox