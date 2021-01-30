Mumbaiites can now track BEST bus, see schedule on mobile phones

Passengers will now be able to track Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and get estimated time of arrival (ETA) of buses on the ‘BEST pravas’ mobile application.

This will be possible as the BEST on Friday inaugurated its new command control room (CCR) with intelligent transport management system (ITMS) at its Wadala bus depot.

The dedicated BEST bus control system was inaugurated through video conferencing by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Using ITMS, BEST management will be able to keep a track of bus movements through vehicle tracking, bus schedule as well as of drivers and conductors operating the buses.

“The control centre will also provide information for passengers coming from outside Mumbai. During the lockdown, BEST buses were used to transport essential services workers. The employees of BEST have contributed the best and Mumbai will be grateful for that,” said Thackeray.

The ITMS includes a mobile application which will provide information regarding the buses which will arrive in the next 10 to 15 minutes, capacity of buses and number of buses plying. The management will update and sync the system with its present mobile application ‘BEST pravas’.

In addition, information regarding the buses, routes will also be displayed at bus stops along with ETA of buses.

The control room will be manned by 16 staffers to monitor buses on a regular basis.

“Sixteen staffers will be present in the control room with computers and phones. Live location and speed of the BEST buses can be tracked through global positioning system (GPS),” said Surendrakumar Bagde, general manager, BEST.