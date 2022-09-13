Mumbai’s very own art gallery inside kaali peelis
Close to 60 images make up “What’s On Your Taxi’s Ceiling”, at the picturesque town square of Place Scanavin at the biennial Images Vevey Festival which runs all through September
Mumbai They may kick up a fuss before agreeing to ply you home tonight. But Mumbai’s taxis are going places. They’re the subject of a unique photo exhibition all the way in Vevey, Switzerland. Close to 60 images make up “What’s On Your Taxi’s Ceiling”, at the picturesque town square of Place Scanavin at the biennial Images Vevey Festival which runs all through September.
It’s street photography with a twist. Each image is taken inside one of Mumbai’s iconic kaalipeei taxis. Each depicts the printed, patterned plastic sheeting that taxi drivers typically get fitted on to the interiors and ceiling of their vehicles as easy-clean protection.
The designs – arrangements of fruits, ornamental florals, geometric motifs, stars, stripes and confusing abstracts – are at once beautiful and ridiculous. Try looking up in a dusty traffic jam and encountering a slice of papaya, a football explosion or a Mughal-jali filigree print overhead.
I’ve been taking taxis in Mumbai for decades, and, like most Mumbaiites, I was aware that our kaalipeelis were decorated on the inside. But it’s only in 2017 that I thought of documenting each of the patterns, taking a selfie against a ceiling every time I took a ride. The pictures piled up over the years, building a virtual repository of Mumbai’s own art gallery that was out in the open and in constant motion on our city’s streets.
My own collection comprises more than 580 unique images, which forms a dedicated gallery, the largest of its kind, on Instagram at @TheGreaterBombay. I haven’t seen them all. It makes every ride an adventure – you never know a taxi’s ceiling design (or if it’s just a plain covering) until you’ve sat inside and looked up.
In Vevey, the images, blown up larger than life and displayed in the open, seemed like the perfect setting. Families, school tours, groups of friends and alone-but-determined art lovers sauntered in but remained transfixed. Switzerland, after all, has few taxis, all expensive and none decorated.
It took a while for each of them to figure it out. But when they did, they’d let out a triumphant “Aah!” It followed, without exception, with a smile. For a few seconds, the ordered, even-tempered, punctual Swiss were transported to Mumbai. Their world, where trains, trams, ferries and buses run like clockwork, had just made room for a bit of taxi drama. And my rides, often taken as I commute to work or rush to an appointment, felt a little less solo.
Pet bytes: LMC gets more than 100 plaints every month over tiffs between neighbours
LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation is getting over 100 complaints every month over tiffs between neighbours due to pets. Around 16 such cases have been filed in various police stations of the city during the last six months, said chief veterinary officer of the civic body, Dr Abhinav Varma. More cases were reported during the lockdown, when people were spending almost all their time at home.
Three children hurt in shell explosion near encounter site in Heff Shirmal
Srinagar: Three children were injured when a shell left behind at an encounter site in Shopian exploded on Tuesday, police said. They said that the three children in the age group of 12-14 years were roaming around the site of yesterday's encounter at Heff Shirmal in Shopian where a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Monday.
Court’s ruling in Gyanvapi mosque case supports BJP narrative, claims PDP chief
JAMMU: Following the verdict by the Varanasi court in the Gyanvapi mosque case, the former chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday expressed regrets that courts themselves were not adhering to their rulings and “India may become Vishwa Guru in dismantling mosques under the BJP rule'.“ In this context, parliament also passed an act but now courts are not following their ruling,” she told reporters here.
₹9.6 lakh cash recovered from Alwar man in Ramban
JAMMU: Police have detained a man and recovered ₹9.6 lakh from his possession in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district, said officials on Tuesday. “During checking of vehicles at a check post, a police party intercepted a grey coloured WagonR bearing (JK01-K-0732) which was subjected to thorough checking. During checking, cash amounting to ₹9,60,000 was recovered from the bag of Radhe Syam, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.“
Congress flays govt for apple growers’ losses
Expressing a worry over the losses being suffered by the apple growers in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the state government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur were least concerned about the farming community. The Congress president also slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for rising prices of essential commodities like cooking gas and food items.
