Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net
Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed his plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.
This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away. The prison authority had said that the accused was using mosquito net “unauthorizedly and without permission. The prisoners are permitted to avail odomos ointment and natural mosquito incense sticks (agarbatti); and insecticide sprays and fumigation was done through Panvel Municipal Corporation.”
The court while considering the objection of the prison authority rejected the plea but had directed the prison department to take all necessary precautions to ward off mosquitoes. The court had directed that prison area be kept free from unwanted plants and weeds. It also said that mosquito insecticides sprays and fumigation will be done periodically, and every fortnight during the monsoons.
The issue of mosquito infestation came to light when Vernon Gonsalves tested positive for dengue. “Despite passing these directions, the applicant’s co-accused, Vernon Gonsalves has contracted dengue in prison and has been extremely unwell since August 31. He is presently admitted at JJ Hospital and is under oxygen support. There is a possibility that he has pneumonia and a respiratory infection,” read Navlakha’s plea filed through his lawyers Chandni Chawla and Wahab Khan.
“The applicant is very troubled due to the influx of mosquitoes at the prison and is unable to sleep at night even after using mosquito repellents. The applicant was previously allowed to use a mosquito net and after the change of staff at Taloja Central Prison, was disallowed from using the mosquito net,” Navlakha has said in his plea.
He has also filed another application pleading that he be taken to KEM hospital for colonoscopy and skin allergies, and Nair Hospital for a dental check-up. The court has asked the prosecution to file their reply to Navlakha’s plea.
Meanwhile, hearing on temporary bail of Gonsalves has been adjourned to Friday as defence claimed it wanted to take instructions from Gonsalves before arguing the matter.
-
Only 0.3 million get precaution dose under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Pune district
As per the data furnished by the state health department, despite Covid vaccine awareness, only three lakh of the 590,000 due precaution doses were administered during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav vaccination drive which began on July 15. Out of the 1,500,000 due second doses, only 59,000 were administered, stated the data. In a bid to increase vaccination the Centre announced free booster doses for 75 days starting from July 15, under this campaign.
-
School bus driver rapes nursery student in Bhopal, accused's house razed
The Bhopal district administration has demolished the “illegal” house of a bus driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a three-and-a-half-year-old nursery student on a bus of a prominent private school in the city while she was returning home. Reportedly, the incident took place on September 8, in the Madhya Pradesh capital when the girl was raped by a bus driver in the presence of a woman attendant.
-
Amid rumours discouraging milk consumption, Lumpy Skin Disease can’t be transmitted to humans: govt
Cattle of both genders have been infected, Sachindra Pratap Singh, commissioner, animal husbandry said. “Cows and bulls have been infected. Among the primary symptoms are fever and reduction in milk production. However, as of now there is no scientific evidence that suggests that the milk produced by such cattle can be harmful if used,” Singh said. Singh said that the cattle in organised dairies are being vaccinated on a priority basis as a preventive measure.
-
Punjab seeks inclusion of lumpy skin disease in national control programme
The Group of Ministers, set up to monitor the lumpy skin disease in the state, on Tuesday urged the Union government to include it in the National Animal Disease Control Programme. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema asked animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to seek an early appointment with Union minister Parshotam Rupala for this purpose.
-
Traffic diversion trail run begins at Chandni chowk
Trial runs of the traffic diversion plans created by National Highways Authority of India and Pune district administration began at Chandni chowk on Tuesday. The Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department stopped all vehicular movement going towards the old bridge and the new flyway bridge-from Mulshi to Bavdhan was opened for public use. The work on demolition of the bridge is underway.
