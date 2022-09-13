Navlakha files fresh plea for mosquito net

Mumbai Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has renewed his plea for a mosquito net before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

This is his second such plea for the mosquito net; the previous plea was rejected by the court on July 7, after the prison authority objected to its use for safety reasons and took it away. The prison authority had said that the accused was using mosquito net “unauthorizedly and without permission. The prisoners are permitted to avail odomos ointment and natural mosquito incense sticks (agarbatti); and insecticide sprays and fumigation was done through Panvel Municipal Corporation.”

The court while considering the objection of the prison authority rejected the plea but had directed the prison department to take all necessary precautions to ward off mosquitoes. The court had directed that prison area be kept free from unwanted plants and weeds. It also said that mosquito insecticides sprays and fumigation will be done periodically, and every fortnight during the monsoons.

The issue of mosquito infestation came to light when Vernon Gonsalves tested positive for dengue. “Despite passing these directions, the applicant’s co-accused, Vernon Gonsalves has contracted dengue in prison and has been extremely unwell since August 31. He is presently admitted at JJ Hospital and is under oxygen support. There is a possibility that he has pneumonia and a respiratory infection,” read Navlakha’s plea filed through his lawyers Chandni Chawla and Wahab Khan.

“The applicant is very troubled due to the influx of mosquitoes at the prison and is unable to sleep at night even after using mosquito repellents. The applicant was previously allowed to use a mosquito net and after the change of staff at Taloja Central Prison, was disallowed from using the mosquito net,” Navlakha has said in his plea.

He has also filed another application pleading that he be taken to KEM hospital for colonoscopy and skin allergies, and Nair Hospital for a dental check-up. The court has asked the prosecution to file their reply to Navlakha’s plea.

Meanwhile, hearing on temporary bail of Gonsalves has been adjourned to Friday as defence claimed it wanted to take instructions from Gonsalves before arguing the matter.

