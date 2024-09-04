Nitesh Rane faces backlash from BJP colleague over anti-Muslim remarks

Mumbai: Nitesh Rane, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of the legislative assembly for Kankavli, has come under fire not only from the opposition but also from within his own party for his inflammatory comments against Muslims. The controversy stems from Rane's recent public addresses in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas of Ahmednagar. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Haji Arfat Shaikh, a state BJP leader, has strongly criticised Rane, challenging him to visit mosques if he truly intends to attack Muslims. Shaikh has also called upon party leaders to restrain the outspoken MLA.

In a video shared on social media, Shaikh said that Rane was overstepping boundaries. "He is not the 'Gabbar' (a notorious villain from a Bollywood film) but the 'gobar' (cowdung) of Hindus," Shaikh remarked. He cautioned Rane against using derogatory language about Prophet Muhammad and Islam, warning that if Muslims were to take to the streets in retaliation, Rane "would not even be able to open his mouth".

Shaikh, who heads the Maharashtra State Muslim Khatik Samaj Unit and formerly led the Maharashtra state minority commission, expressed his discomfort in facing his community as a BJP leader following Rane's anti-Muslim comments.

The controversy stems from Rane's recent public addresses in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas of Ahmednagar. Speaking in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who had previously made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad, Rane issued threats to the Muslim community.

In a widely circulated video, Ране can be heard saying, "We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, we will enter your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind".

Rane further boasted of being the "Gabbar of Hindus", claiming that when he walks the streets, Muslims shut their doors and windows.

In response, Shaikh said, "He needs to understand what Hindutva is. He needs to understand the Hindutva of Dr BR Ambedkar, Hindutva of Shri Ram, and that of Balasaheb Thackeray. What he has said is not the stand of Hindus in Maharashtra and India".

Shaikh questioned whether Rane's attacks on Muslims were motivated by ambitions of a ministerial position for himself or his father. "If he continues using such language against Muslims, and I resort to my original form of working and politics, he would not be able to utter a word", Shaikh warned.

He appealed to senior BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, to address the issue.

The criticism of Rane extends beyond Shaikh. Sujay Vikhe Patil, former BJP MP from Ahmednagar, has also cautioned Rane against creating divisions based on caste and religion. "If he tries to divide our people (in Ahmednagar), I am here to face him. The district believes in social harmony and we will not allow anybody to disturb it", Patil stated.