 One more Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Babanrao Gholap, joins Shinde | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / One more Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Babanrao Gholap, joins Shinde

One more Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Babanrao Gholap, joins Shinde

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 16, 2024 06:52 AM IST

Former minister Babanrao Gholap is set to join Shiv Sena, leaving Shiv Sena (UBT). Gholap has a history of corruption cases and was unhappy with recent party decisions.

MUMBAI: In another defection from the Shiv Sena (UBT), Babanrao Gholap, former minister for social welfare and presently a deputy leader of the party, is all set to join the Shiv Sena headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde. Gholap sent his resignation to Uddhav Thackeray on January 15, resigning from the primary membership of the party.

HT Image
HT Image

The politician has a host of cases against him. He was accused of being involved in siphoning off 4.5 crore from three state-run corporations into the bankrupt Awami Mercantile Bank, for which he allegedly received kickbacks. He had to resign in 1999 after allegations of corruption by Anna Hazare. In 2014, he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Gholap was unhappy about being removed as the Shiv Sena sampark pramukh for the Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency last month. He was also upset about former BJP MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure joining the Shiv Sena (UBT) in August 2023, which diminished his chances of getting a ticket.

Gholap did not attend the Shiv Sena (UBT) convention in Nashik on January 22-23, 2023, and last week, was seen in a meeting held by chief minister Eknath Shinde. He was an MLA from the Nashik Road-Deolali assembly seat from 1990 to 2014. In 2014, his son Yogesh Gholap became the MLA from the constituency but lost to the NCP’s Saroj Ahire in the 2019 assembly polls.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske said, “We welcome everyone to the party. Gholap knows what Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership is like.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On