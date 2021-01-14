IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Particle physicist Rohini Godbole conferred with French Order of Merit
Rohini Godbole, 68, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
Rohini Godbole, 68, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore.
mumbai news

Particle physicist Rohini Godbole conferred with French Order of Merit

Indian physicist and Padma Shri awardee Rohini Godbole has been conferred with the Ordre National du Merite, one of the highest distinctions granted by France to honour eminent persons
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:31 AM IST

Indian physicist and Padma Shri awardee Rohini Godbole has been conferred with the Ordre National du Merite, one of the highest distinctions granted by France to honour eminent persons.

Godbole, 68, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has been recognised by France, not only for her contributions to the collaborations between France and India but also for her work in promoting the visibility of women in science. The announcement was made by IISc-Bangalore on Wednesday.

Ordre National du Mérite is a French honour to reward “distinguished merit” order of merit with membership awarded by the President of the French Republic. Godbole has now joined the league of Indians awarded this honour, which includes Dr Indira Nath, former founder head of the department of biotechnology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who received the Chevalier Ordre National du Merite, and Govardhan Mehta, professor, school of chemistry, University of Hyderabad, who received the Légion d’honneur.

Born in Pune in 1952, Godbole completed her BSc (Physics) from the University of Pune, securing the first rank. She went on to complete her MSc from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, in 1974. Having secured the first rank again, she was the recipient of the institute’s silver medal. Godbole completed her PhD from the Stony Brook University, New York, USA.

“We need more women role models in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to normalise the concept that one’s career or opportunities do not have anything to do with gender. This message is not just to young women but young men as well. We need to build a world where the society shouldn’t intuitively think that a scientist is a man,” said Godbole, in a telephone conversation from her residence in Bengaluru.

Best known for her work for CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, Godbole he has been actively involved in various policy measures to increase the visibility of women in STEM. She is the co-author of the book Lilavati’s Daughters, a collection of biographical essays on women scientists from India.

Godbole is also an elected fellow at the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Academy of Sciences of the Developing World, The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and the Indian National Science Academy.

Her talks at various colleges and schools on the importance of taking up science as a profession has encouraged many women scientists to follow in her footsteps. “Congratulations to Rohini Godbole! She’s been an inspiration ever since I first met her as a graduate student in @iiscbangalore. What wonderful news!,” said Yamuna Krishnan, professor, department of Chemistry, University of Chicago, on Twitter.

“This distinction has been decided ... also taking into account your commitment to promoting the enrolment of women in sciences,” tweeted Amitabh Joshi, Professor and evolutionary biologist, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sonu Sood.
Sonu Sood.
mumbai news

Illegal building construction in Mumbai: HC relief for actor Sonu Sood

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday reserved order on an appeal filed by actor Sonu Sood, challenging the refusal of interim relief by the city civil court at Dindoshi, for restraining the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from taking any action pursuant to the October 24, 2020 notice issued to him over purportedly illegal additions and alterations made to his Shakti Sagar building at Juhu, and illegal conversion of the building into a residential hotel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soil testing at Juhu beach for proposed Versova-Bandra sea link project in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Soil testing at Juhu beach for proposed Versova-Bandra sea link project in Mumbai. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Maharashtra government revives Nariman Point-Colaba sea link plan

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has revived another decade-old project of a sea bridge connecting Nariman Point to Colaba in south Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
CCTVs help police to effectively check crimes and also help in building confidence and a sense of security among citizens. (HT PHOTO)
CCTVs help police to effectively check crimes and also help in building confidence and a sense of security among citizens. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai Police extends deadline for private establishments to install CCTVs within two months

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Mumbai Police extended the deadline for all private and commercial establishments in the city to install CCTV cameras by two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudha Bharadwaj. (HT Photo)
Sudha Bharadwaj. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Elgar Parishad case: Sudha Bharadwaj allowed access to 5 books per month from outside jail

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday allowed access to books from outside the prison, to activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj
READ FULL STORY
Close
The matter came to light last week after some students of NMIMS took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages shared by proctors on the personal mobile phones of the female students. (HT Photo)
The matter came to light last week after some students of NMIMS took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages shared by proctors on the personal mobile phones of the female students. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

NMIMS files complaint, forms panel to look into online harassment complaints from Mumbai students

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:19 AM IST
Days after at least four female students of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) complained about being harassed online during their exams, the management has set up a committee to look into the complainants
READ FULL STORY
Close
In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80.10. (HT Photo)
In October 2018, the cost of one litre of petrol was 91.34 and cost of one litre of diesel was 80.10. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Petrol price soars to 91.07 a litre in Mumbai, diesel now at 81.34

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Petrol prices on Wednesday touched a new high
READ FULL STORY
Close
The city’s first consignment of 139,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SIII) reaches Parel on Wednesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The city’s first consignment of 139,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SIII) reaches Parel on Wednesday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai Covid vaccination drive: Doctors on standby at 9 centres

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:15 AM IST
BMC aims to vaccinate at least 10,000 people daily, aiming to cover a total of 130,000 medical workers within two weeks. The second phase of the dry run is expected on January 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After ranking fourth in 2019 and 2018, Mumbai has now risen to the second spot on the TomTom Traffic Index. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
After ranking fourth in 2019 and 2018, Mumbai has now risen to the second spot on the TomTom Traffic Index. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai second most congested city in the world after Moscow: Report

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Mumbai was the second most congested city in the world after Moscow in 2020 in terms of traffic states the latest of traffic index released by TomTom Traffic Index, which conducted a study across 416 cities across 57 countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nana Patole.
Nana Patole.
mumbai news

‘Patole may not be top contender for Maharashtra Congress chief’s post’

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:13 AM IST
While there is a tussle among the aspirants for the post of Maharashtra Congress chief, the top contender for the same, Nana Patole, faces a major hurdle now
READ FULL STORY
Close
Practical exams have been scheduled from today (January 14). (Hindustan Times)
Practical exams have been scheduled from today (January 14). (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

NCPCR asks NIOS to address Mumbai parents’ concerns over Class 10, 12 exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:10 AM IST
A few days after city parents whose children are registered under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) requested the board to cancel the upcoming offline Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognisance of the issue and has written to the board
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thane has received 103,000 doses of vaccine which have been stored at the office of the deputy director of health in Dharamveer Nagar in a walk-in cold storage with temperature ranging between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
Thane has received 103,000 doses of vaccine which have been stored at the office of the deputy director of health in Dharamveer Nagar in a walk-in cold storage with temperature ranging between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Why Covid vaccines are stored at Parel, Not Kanjurmarg

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Suresh Kakani, additional Municipal commissioner in charge of the BMC’s public health department, said on Tuesday, “The Kanjurmarg facility is ready to be activated for storage of vials, but some civil work is pending.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The compensation to fishermen who rescue and release endangered marine life is provided once they submit proof of the release and damage to nets. (PTI)
The compensation to fishermen who rescue and release endangered marine life is provided once they submit proof of the release and damage to nets. (PTI)
mumbai news

Fishermen can claim compensation only thrice a year for rescue of endangered marine life: Maharashtra fisheries department

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Fishermen claiming compensation for rescuing and releasing marine life into the sea can now do so only three times a year
READ FULL STORY
Close
As Bird flu hits Mumbai city, a worker is seen carrying a bunch of chickens for sale, in Govandi. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
As Bird flu hits Mumbai city, a worker is seen carrying a bunch of chickens for sale, in Govandi. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

481 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 2,395

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The incidents of bird deaths are rising in Maharashtra and their count has soared to 2,395 after 481 birds were found dead on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elections will be held for 14,234 gram panchayats on January 15. (PTI)
Elections will be held for 14,234 gram panchayats on January 15. (PTI)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Election to two gram panchayats cancelled following allegations of post auctioning

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The state election commission (SEC) has cancelled the process of election for two gram panchayats in north Maharashtra after the state machinery found substance in the reports of auctions for the post of village sarpanch and panchayat members
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tukaram Mundhe. (HT Photo)
Tukaram Mundhe. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Tukaram Mundhe appointed as Maharashtra human rights commission secretary

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Tukaram Mundhe, a 2005 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer known for his frequent transfers, has been appointed as secretary of Maharashtra human rights commission
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP