Particle physicist Rohini Godbole conferred with French Order of Merit

Indian physicist and Padma Shri awardee Rohini Godbole has been conferred with the Ordre National du Merite, one of the highest distinctions granted by France to honour eminent persons.

Godbole, 68, a professor at the Centre for High Energy Physics in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, has been recognised by France, not only for her contributions to the collaborations between France and India but also for her work in promoting the visibility of women in science. The announcement was made by IISc-Bangalore on Wednesday.

Ordre National du Mérite is a French honour to reward “distinguished merit” order of merit with membership awarded by the President of the French Republic. Godbole has now joined the league of Indians awarded this honour, which includes Dr Indira Nath, former founder head of the department of biotechnology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who received the Chevalier Ordre National du Merite, and Govardhan Mehta, professor, school of chemistry, University of Hyderabad, who received the Légion d’honneur.

Born in Pune in 1952, Godbole completed her BSc (Physics) from the University of Pune, securing the first rank. She went on to complete her MSc from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, in 1974. Having secured the first rank again, she was the recipient of the institute’s silver medal. Godbole completed her PhD from the Stony Brook University, New York, USA.

“We need more women role models in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to normalise the concept that one’s career or opportunities do not have anything to do with gender. This message is not just to young women but young men as well. We need to build a world where the society shouldn’t intuitively think that a scientist is a man,” said Godbole, in a telephone conversation from her residence in Bengaluru.

Best known for her work for CERN, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, Godbole he has been actively involved in various policy measures to increase the visibility of women in STEM. She is the co-author of the book Lilavati’s Daughters, a collection of biographical essays on women scientists from India.

Godbole is also an elected fellow at the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI), Academy of Sciences of the Developing World, The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) and the Indian National Science Academy.

Her talks at various colleges and schools on the importance of taking up science as a profession has encouraged many women scientists to follow in her footsteps. “Congratulations to Rohini Godbole! She’s been an inspiration ever since I first met her as a graduate student in @iiscbangalore. What wonderful news!,” said Yamuna Krishnan, professor, department of Chemistry, University of Chicago, on Twitter.

“This distinction has been decided ... also taking into account your commitment to promoting the enrolment of women in sciences,” tweeted Amitabh Joshi, Professor and evolutionary biologist, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.