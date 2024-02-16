Profiling of Christians done under the guise of Maratha survey: Rights group

MUMBAI: Allegations of unauthorised data collection and profiling of citizens in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the guise of collecting data for Maratha survey reservations have surfaced raising concerns among Christian community and civil rights groups. Government officials have been conducting door to door survey in Mumbai to gather empirical data to establish the backwardness of the Maratha community. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) and Citizens for Justice & Peace (CJP) have raised objections to what they describe as ‘a clandestine operation conducted under the guise of the Maratha Reservation Survey’.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The allegations surfaced during a press conference organised by the BCS and CJP at the Mumbai Press Club on the subject “Policing and Profiling of Citizens: How a surreptitious NPR database and selective surveys are profiling vulnerable citizens.”

Reports received from various areas including, Vikhroli, Gokuldham, Goregaon East, and Thane suggest that individuals purportedly conducting the survey have been using app-based software to collect the data. The surveyors, whose identities remain undisclosed, have been accused of asking intrusive questions about religious affiliation and conversion history, particularly targeting Christian households.

One particularly disturbing incident, according to Dolphy D’souza, president of BCS, involved surveyors entering a cosmopolitan housing society and singling out Christian homes, reminiscent of past instances of community profiling. Melwyn Fernandes, secretary, Association of Concerned Christians, highlighted the unsettling nature of the inquiries, stating, “Many of my workers are from Uttar Pradesh. They were asked when they had come to Mumbai. What is the need for such questions?”

The lack of transparency regarding the organisations involved in conducting the survey, and the identity of the surveyors, has raised concerns about data security and the legitimacy of the whole operation. Merlyn D’sa, a corporator in Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, expressed confusion over the survey form, stating, “I am a Catholic, but ticking the column for East Indian Catholic is giving wrong information because East Indian Catholics are classified as ‘Other Backward Class’ which I am not.”

Furthermore, residents in areas like Marol and Juhu were falsely informed that the survey was conducted to provide food rations to a particular community, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the purpose of the data collection.

Questions regarding the outsourcing of the survey, the design of the questions, and guarantees of data security have been directed towards the state government and various city corporations. Ignatius Quadras, an 86-year-old Thane resident, recounted his experience with the surveyors, stating, “I told them I have been living in Thane for 60 years and did not own any land or house there.”

As concerns mount over the implications of such profiling, the BCS has urged its members to report any further complaints to the organisation’s leadership. The lack of clarity surrounding the survey and its implications for marginalised communities underscores the need for transparency and accountability from the authorities.

In response to the allegations, government officials have yet to give an explanation, leaving citizens apprehensive about the motives behind the survey and its potential impact on privacy and community relations.

Furthermore, allegations have also surfaced regarding the seeding of Aadhar data into the National Population Register (NPR) without the informed consent of citizens, potentially violating both the requirements of the Citizenship Act and fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution.

According to Teesta Setalvad, secretary of CJP, information obtained through multiple RTI requests suggests a significant increase in NPR data between 2010 and 2015, despite no active survey being conducted during this period. NPR data, which stood at approximately 23 crore in 2010, reportedly surged to 119.6 crore in 2015, indicating the use of Aadhar data collected for residency determination to update NPR data. This raises concerns about the implications for citizenship status, as NPR data collection is intended for the issuance of a National Identity Card under the Citizenship Act, directly impacting individuals’ citizenship rights.