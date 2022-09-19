Railway staff arrested for firing at neighbour

Mumbai A 40-year-old railway employee was arrested on Sunday for allegedly firing a gun at his 61-year-old neighbour, two weeks after the latter purportedly humiliated him in public on September 8.

The accused, Mehtab, was allegedly insulted by his neighbour in front of his acquaintances. The police are right now searching for Mehtab’s friend, who helped him secure the gun.

According to the Nirmal Nagar police, the accused was nabbed from Pratapgarh in UP as he fled away after committing the crime. Mehtab alias Lallu Langda was traced after the police team kept a watch on his movement and arrested him when he arrived at his in-law’s home.

The incident happened on September 8 evening when the complainant, Shahmad Ahmed Riyaz Ahmed, was in his locality. Someone fired at his back and ran away. Apparently, the bystanders at the location identified the accused and informed the police.

Shrimant Shinde, senior police inspector of Nirmal Nagar police station, said that the accused was not carrying a mobile phone and was traced based on human intelligence. “The victim, who is admitted to the Lilavati hospital, said that his friend had informed him that Mehtab had taken a loan of ₹10,000 from an acquaintance and was not returning it. When the victim asked him about the non-repayment, the accused felt insulted,” said Shinde.

The accused and victim were friends and used to spend time at the railway colony every evening after dinner. “When the victim insulted Mehtab, he wanted revenge and had been abusing him for days before he finally shot him,” added Shinde.