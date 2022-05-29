Raut questions Modi’s silence on critical issues
Mumbai Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut questioned prime minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the critical issues in the country, including unemployment, the Kashmir conflict and protests in Andhra Pradesh over renaming a district after Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
In his weekly column ‘RokhThok’ in the Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said that Modi, “who gives sermons to the world,” was silent on these issues.
In the column published on Sunday, Raut wrote about the violence in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district over naming it after Dr Ambedkar. The Sena MP also wrote that the issue of renaming cities came under the jurisdiction of the Centre. Further, he brought up the renaming of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.
“The demand to rename Aurangabad is an old one. The Centre is not taking a decision on it. Or do they want to make political gains after inciting riots in Sambhajinagar?” he asked.
Referring to the Konaseema district, he added that the nation was built on the contribution of Dr Ambedkar and added that it was surprising to see opposition to renaming a district after him. “It is even more surprising that prime minister Modi, who gives guidance to the world, maintains silence on such occasions,” he wrote.
Raut quoted former World Bank chief economist Kaushik Basu in his column and said that for the country, the rising unemployment was a big challenge and it cannot be called ‘development’. Last week, Basu said that though the fundamentals of the Indian economy were strong, the rise in divisiveness and polarisation in the country was damaging the foundations of the nation’s growth. He added that India’s big challenge was unemployment and joblessness as youth unemployment in India is over 24%, which is among the highest in the world.
“Modi is leading the nation with the maximum number of unemployed people and, surprisingly, he attends events on the world stage. Leaders from prominent countries got together in Japan for the Quad meet. Pictures of him leading the world leaders were published, but what about being the leader of the most unemployed people in the world?” Raut asked.
“Among the crowd of world leaders, our prime minister Modi is at the forefront, and we are proud of it, but the number of unemployed people in the country is increasing. Punjab and Kashmir are in unease, and the politics is taking the country in a different direction,” Raut further added.
Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson said that as a policy, they do not respond to criticisms made in ‘Saamana’.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
-
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
-
Five NCR depots instructed to maintain rakes for Vande Bharat trains
In the backdrop of Indian Railways planning to introduce 102 Vande Bharat trains on different routes across the country, Railway Board has asked respective zones to start preparing the infrastructure needed to maintain the rakes of these prestigious trains earlier called “Train 18”.
