Sena pushes for key portfolios amid Mahayuti cabinet expansion talks

MUMBAI: Amid ongoing deliberations among Mahayuti allies regarding the allocation of portfolios, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has intensified its demand for key portfolios, including the Home Ministry. On Sunday, a close source from the party told HT that Sena is planning to present the final list for the composition of the council of ministers at a joint meeting of all Mahayuti constituents.

Shiv Sena MLA and former minister Shambhuraj Desai emphasised that the ultimate decision on ministry formation rests with the party’s chief, Eknath Shinde. The much-anticipated expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet is expected to occur on December 11 or 12.

The Shiv Sena, which had 40 MLAs and the support of 10 independents earlier, has improved its tally to 57 MLAs in the 2024 Assembly elections, with backing from three additional members. The party is reportedly seeking 12 to 14 ministerial berths in the expanded cabinet.

Key leaders from the previous government, including Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Sambhuraj Desai, Tanaji Sawant, and Deepak Kesarkar, are likely to be retained. Potential new inductees include MSRTC chairman Bharat Gogavale, CIDCO chairman Sanjay Shirsat, Ovala-Majiwada MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Arjun Khotkar from Jalna, and Vijay Shivtare from Purandar.

Bharat Gogavale, an MLA from Mahad, has been vocal about his aspirations, particularly to be appointed as the guardian minister of Raigad. “I have even stitched coats for swearing-in ceremonies in the past but was never given the opportunity,” Gogavale lamented. Similarly, Pratap Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane, has been lobbying for a ministerial position.

A senior BJP minister indicated that the finalised list of ministers will be vetted by key leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, before being approved by the BJP’s top leadership. The party aims to avoid any controversial appointments.

Meanwhile, prayers and rituals have been conducted to boost ministerial prospects. A ceremony at the Yamai Devi temple sought blessings for Vijay Shivtare’s inclusion in the cabinet, with a focus on ensuring progress for Pune’s international airport. In Pandharpur, a puja was held to back Tanaji Sawant’s bid for a ministerial berth.

Additionally, Ramesh Bornare, an MLA from Vaijapur in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar constituency, has been appointed as the Shiv Sena’s chief whip.