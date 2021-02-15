‘Statement distorted, I said BJP should be...’: Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh on probe into celebrities’ tweets
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh issued a clarification on Monday over his statement where he had ordered an investigation into tweets put out by Indian celebrities over the ongoing farmers’ agitation. Deshmukh said his statement was distorted adding that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) information technology (IT) cell which should be investigated in this matter.
Prominent figures such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Lata Mangeshkar and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar among others had tweeted on the protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws. This comes after the movement gained international attention on February 3 with international celebrities such as Rihanna and Greta Thunberg taking to social media to express their support for the farmers, who have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 26 last year.
“My statement was distorted. I said the BJP’s IT cell should be investigated. The BJP’s IT cell chief and names of 12 influencers have come out in probe,” Deshmukh had said while speaking to reporters on Monday.
On February 8, the Maharashtra home minister had ordered the state’s intelligence department to investigate allegations that some celebrities were pressured to tweet on the farmers’ protest. Earlier, the Congress, which is the ruling coalition in Maharashtra had sought an investigation into BJP’s alleged involvement with the tweets of such celebrities, some of which have been conferred with the Bharat Ratna.
The Congress party’s state unit spokesperson Sachin Sawant said on February 8 that the probe was being demanded to check whether they (celebrities) were ‘arm-twisted’ by the BJP. “Demanded investigation of BJP connection into the tweets of celebrities and security to be provided to our national heroes if needed & find out whether these celebrities were arm-twisted by BJP,” Sawant had tweeted.
Also Watch| Did Akshay, Tendulkar & others tweet under BJP pressure? Maha govt to probe
The BJP, which is the main opposition party in Maharashtra, criticised the investigation and expressed anger over the allegations made. Party leader and former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis questioned whether the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had lost all its senses and added that it was crucial to probe the “mental state” of those who demanded the probe and those who ordered it.
Meanwhile, another party leader Ashish Shelar said last week, “I doubt if Maharashtra home minister thinks before speaking. Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar are not just celebrities, they’re Bharat Ratna recipients. We condemn any inquiry into their chats. We want to ask Uddhav Thackeray ji, ‘Is he in sound mind?’”
