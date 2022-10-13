Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two killed as Innova crashes into tree along EEH in Vikhroli East

Two killed as Innova crashes into tree along EEH in Vikhroli East

Published on Oct 13, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Mumbai A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy when two persons were killed and seven others injured after an Innova, in which they were travelling, crashed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East late on Thursday night

Mumbai, India - October 13, 2022: Mangled remains of an SUV car after it rammed into a tree, killing two and injuring five, on the Eastern Express Highway, near Vikhroli, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - October 13, 2022: Mangled remains of an SUV car after it rammed into a tree, killing two and injuring five, on the Eastern Express Highway, near Vikhroli, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
By Manish K Pathak

Mumbai A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy when two persons were killed and seven others injured after an Innova, in which they were travelling, crashed into a tree along the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli East late on Thursday night.

Police said the deceased and injured live in the same vicinity in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla East, and were on their way to a Dhabha in Bhiwandi to celebrate birthday of one Kaif Qureshi (18), who escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 1 am on Thursday near Kanjur Marg bus stop when the tyre burst led to the driver losing control over the vehicle and crashed into a tree on the road side. Police said it appeared that car’s speed could have been over 80 kmph.

Police rushed to the spot after a witness called up the control room to inform about the accident. Eight out of nine occupants of the car were taken to Fortis Hospital, while one person was taken to a civic hospital in Mulund.

Two persons - Junaid Qureshi (26) and Shahid Qureshi - were declared dead on arrival. Ayan Qureshi (18), who suffered multiple injuries was rushed into the ICU where he is said to be serious, but recuperating. The other injured were treated and discharged immediately as they had suffered minor injuries, according to DCP Prashant Kadam.

Junaid’s cousin Ayan had come from Pune to attend Kaif’s sister’s wedding. The marriage scheduled to take place on Thursday is now postponed, a family member said.

Deceased Junaid, an auto driver by profession, was at the wheels, while his neighbour Shahid was seated next to him.

Other injured are Aman Qureshi (19), Alim Qureshi (20) and Samir Shaikh. Shahid Ansari (18), who fractured his left leg, was sitting at the back with his younger brother Sajid (16). Both brothers are pursuing diploma in engineering courses.

Kaif’s cousin Rizwan Qureshi said that with marriage scheduled for Thursday, everyone was in celebratory mood and decided to go out for Kaif’s birthday. “They had borrowed the car from one the friends and were proceeding to a Dhabha in Bhiwandi where they had planned to cut the cake,” Rizwan said.

“After preliminary investigation we have registered a case against the deceased driver - Junaid. We have recorded statement of some of the injured and investigation is on,” DCP Kadam added.

