Two lovers held for abetting woman’s suicide

Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:51 AM IST

As per the police, the woman was found hanging in her Naigaon-based residence after she was confronted by the accused on WhatsApp for having a relationship with both of them.

“We observed that the men had said obscene things about the woman after which the victim was upset and ended her life,” said a police officer from Vasai police station. “Based on the messages, we registered an FIR on Saturday and arrested the men on Sunday.” (Image for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 22-year-old woman on January 4. The accused – identified as Savin Gonsalvez and Abel D’Souza – accused the woman of having an affair with both of them at the same time.

As per the police, the woman was found hanging in her Naigaon-based residence after she was confronted by the accused on WhatsApp for having a relationship with both of them. On January 5, the father of the deceased approached the police after finding his daughter’s mobile phone chats with Gonsalvez and D’Souza.

The police officers then seized the mobile phones of the men and the victim and observed several posts throughout the night of January 3. The three had also spoken on group calls.

“We observed that the men had said obscene things about the woman after which the victim was upset and ended her life,” said a police officer from Vasai police station. “Based on the messages, we registered an FIR on Saturday and arrested the men on Sunday.”

The police presented the men before the court where they were remanded to police custody for four days.

