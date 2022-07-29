Woman dies after accidentally consuming tomato laced with rat poison

Mumbai. A 35-year-old Malad woman died on Wednesday, a week after accidentally consuming food laced with rat poison. On July 20, the woman had coated a tomato with poison to get rid of rats.

Police officials said she accidentally used the poison-laced tomatoes to cook Maggi and ate it. No other member of her family was at home at the time. Hours later, her health condition began deteriorating so her husband and brother-in-law, who had arrived home, rushed her to Shatabdi hospital. The woman passed away on Wednesday following which the Malwani police registered an accidental death report.

The deceased woman, identified as Rekhadevi Phulkumar Nishad (35), was a resident of Pascal Wadi on Marve Road in Malad west. “After receiving information about the incident from the hospital, our officers went to the hospital and recorded her statement. The woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital for a week,” said Shekhar Bhalerao, senior inspector of Malwani police station.

He said that she did not complain of any foul play and detailed how she accidentally put the poisoned tomatoes in food while watching television. Her family members also did not complain of any foul play, he added. “We checked the examined the case from all possible angles and haven’t found any foul play in the woman’s unfortunate death. Hence, an ADR has been registered on Wednesday,” Bhalerao said.