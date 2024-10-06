Durga Puja festivities begin with new themes in Noida

Noida: Durga Puja committees are back in action in Noida, with some of the oldest Pandals in the city coming up with new themes and cultural events, beginning from October 9 and lasting till Visarjan” (idol immersions) on October 13. For Noida Kalibari Durga Puja in Sector 26, it’s the 42nd year of celebration with this year’s Durga Puja pandal entrance designed as a replica of famous Shyam Rai Temple of Bishnupur, West Bengal. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

For Noida Kalibari Durga Puja in Sector 26, it’s the 42nd year of celebration with this year’s Durga Puja pandal entrance designed as a replica of famous Shyam Rai Temple of Bishnupur, West Bengal, said organisers.

“Further, this year’s Durga idol will be crafted in the traditional ‘Daker Saaj’ style, highlighting Kalibari’s commitment to cultural heritage. The festivities will begin on ‘Shashthi’ (October 9), with the grand unveiling of Goddess Durga idol. Following this, various cultural programmes featuring renowned artists from Kolkata and surrounding areas will take place,” said Anupam Banerjee, vice president, Noida Kalibari group.

During the festival, traditional offering to the Goddess “Bhog” (khichuri, labra) will be distributed among devotees, said Banerjee, adding: “Attendees can also savour authentic Bengali cuisine at the food stalls located near the Puja premises.”

Meanwhile, for the Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samity (JVSKS), it’s going to be 32nd year of Durga Puja festivities at the Jalvayu Vihar township in Noida’s Sector 21 and 25.

“This year’s Durga Puja theme is a spectacular homage to the rich cultural heritage of Bengal – The Bonedi Bari that defines the great traditional houses that once belonged to the zamindars (landlords), aristocrats and other affluent people of the society,” said Neeraj Bhadra of JVSKS.

“The pandal includes various elements of the Bonedi Bari such as the Thakur Dalan, Kharkhari Janala, and Thakur bedi etc. all reflecting the regal splendour of Bengal’s past recreated by artists invited from various parts of rural West Bengal. These artists have worked meticulously over a month to bring out the grandeur of Bonedi Bari,” he added.

The festivities will feature traditional rituals and cultural performances, offering a rich and immersive experience into the heart of Bengali heritage, said organisers.