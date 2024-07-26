Ghaziabad: 2 pet dogs knifed in Khoda, FIR registered

Ghaziabad: Two pet dogs of a family were left severely injured after being attacked with a knife-like sharp object allegedly by a group of neighbours on Wednesday night in Subhash Nagar locality of Khoda in Ghaziabad. Police said it has registered a first information report in the incident. The pets’ owner Sundar Singh alleged that the neighbours generally objected if his family took the two for dog-walking or at times tied them outside their own house. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

According to the complainant and pets’ owner Sundar Singh, one of the pets suffered 20 stitches and the other sustained 18 stitches. The incident occurred around 8.30pm when his two daughters, aged 20 and 21, were at home and the rest of the family was out for work.

“There is a group of neighbours who often object when we take our pet dogs in the street, which is on the back side of their house. But they still object. They came to my house when my two daughters were at home, and started verbally abusing them by entering my house. As my wife returned from work, she asked our girls to go inside. The neighbours then pushed my wife. Upon this, our two pet dogs repulsed their advances to save her,” Singh alleged.

The pets, aged about two years each, were trying to prevent intrusion in the house, he said, adding that the neighbours generally objected if Singh’s family took the two for dog-walking or at times tied them outside their own house.

“Then, one of the neighbours pulled out a knife and attacked the dogs. He inflicted severe injuries to both our pets. We rushed the two to a hospital where one got 20 stitches and the other sustained 18 stitches. One of them has not eaten anything and it is likely that he may not survive his medical condition. I have filed a police complaint into the matter,” Singh added.

Following a complaint by Singh, police have registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 333 (house trespass), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and also under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to animals Act at Khoda police station.

“We have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident. The pet dogs suffered injuries inflicted with some sharp object like a knife,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (Indirapuram circle).