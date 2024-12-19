Ghaziabad: Couple ends life by suicide at home

A 51-year-old man and his 48-year-old wife allegedly ended their lives by way of suicide at their house in a locality under the jurisdiction of the Shalimar Garden police station area Tuesday evening. The police said the couple is survived by their 12-year-old child. Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based). (Representational image only)

Senior officers said the couple, before going out for work, left their child with the man’s parents, who live nearby. It was their daily routine, but the couple did not arrive to pick up their child on Tuesday evening.

“So, the man’s parents called up their other son to go to the house of the couple and enquire. When his brother reached their house, he found both of them hanging from ceiling fans in two different rooms. The door of the house was not locked from inside. The police were informed, and a team inspected the site,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police, Shalimar Garden.

The police said during the initial inquiry from the family, they came to know that the couple was going through financial issues.

“They had started some business and took loans that they were unable to pay back. We are investigating this further. So, this financial crisis probably led them into depression, and they took the drastic step. We are in touch with their family and waiting to see if they come forward to give a complaint against anyone,” Agarwal said.

Police said the bodies have been sent for an autopsy and reports are awaited.

