Ghaziabad: Man killed in robbery bid, body found in drain

A 42-year-old senior executive of a multi-national company was allegedly murdered during a robbery bid on Friday night while heading home from work. His family found the body in a drain on the roadside about a kilometre from their home in Rajendra Nagar, Sahibabad, police said on Saturday. File Photo of Vinay Tyagi a 42-year-old senior executive of a renowned company who was allegedly found murdered in Ghaziabad on Friday. (FILE PHOTO.)

According to police, the victim, Vinay Tyagi, was a national business head with a company and was transferred from Kolkata about a month ago. He used to take the Metro home.

“He called home around 10.30pm and asked us to pick him up. Soon, he called again, saying that he will come himself. After he did not arrive till midnight, we went to look for him. He had earlier sent us his location, but we could not find him there... It appeared that the attacker was near him, and later the location message was also deleted and his phone was also taken away,” said Vishambhar Singh Tyagi, the victim’s father.

“He had two major injuries on chest and abdomen. During the search, we found the victim in a small drain near the sports complex of a school in Sector 2. We picked him up in our car and took him to a hospital in Mohan Nagar. However, the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” his father said.

“The family had called the police emergency number 112 early morning and by this time we also received information through the hospital. The body has been sent for autopsy. We suspect it to be a case of robbery and murder and an FIR will be filed under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil.

Police said that the family discovered the body at about 3am on Saturday.

“The victim had gone to his office at Aerocity and returned around 10.30pm on Friday. His laptop and phone were missing after the incident. It is also estimated that the victim may have resisted the attacker and was injured in the process. He remained injured at the spot for a couple of hours and probably died there. The attacker must have pushed him into a small roadside drain and fled,” said an officer linked to the probe.

Police have formed several teams to solve the case and have roped in electronic-surveillance, forensics and other teams, the officer said.

The deceased is survived by his wife, an officer with the education department and two minor sons. “Vinay worked in a senior position. He had earlierworked in several other companies and was instrumental in making loss-making units profitable,” the victim’s father said.